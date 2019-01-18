Sarah Paulson Shockingly Admits She Has Yet To Watch Her Own Hit Film ‘Bird Box’

Netflix’s smash hit Bird Box has been viewed millions of times since it’s release on the streaming service on December 21, 2018, but even through all of it’s success, one cast member recently admitted she has yet to see the film, E! News reported.

The American Horror Story actress revealed the startling fact as she appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday, January 16, looking stunning in a jeweled and feathered dress as she sat on stage next to the show’s host.

Paulson stars in Glass, the latest film from M. Night Shyamalan that came out today, but naturally her conversation with the talk show host turned to another one of her most recently raved about films, the Netflix thriller Bird Box.

Colbert admitted that he himself was scared watching the movie, and asked his guest about her own reaction to it when she dropped the bombshell.

“I haven’t seen it. I’m like the one person on planet Earth who hasn’t seen the movie,” she revealed with a chuckle.

It seems though that Sarah did not single out the film, which has been viewed by more than 80 million households in the four weeks since it’s release.

“I don’t watch anything I do ever,” she actress said, a routine she has practiced since People v. O.J., which she took home a number of awards for her role in, including a Golden Globe.

Colbert responded with disbelief, questioning if that meant she hadn’t seen another one of her standout performances in The Post, to which Paulson confirmed she hadn’t.

Even though she has not seen the film, and has no intentions to do so, Sarah had an idea as to why the movie has become such a success.

“I probably think it has a lot to do with Sandra Bullock being in it because she’s so good,” Paulson noted, complimenting her co-star, whom she also starred in Ocean’s 8 with last year.

Sarah portrays Jessica in the streaming platform’s wildly popular film, who is the older sister to Sandra Bullock’s sister Malorie. The film also stars a few other big names, such as John Malkovich and Danielle Macdonald, who also starred in another Netflix hit Dumplin’.

Sarah’s latest film Glass hit theaters today, and is the third installment of M. Night Shyamalan series Unbreakable. The highly anticipated film is expected to have a successful opening over the course of the holiday weekend, but like Bird Box, Paulson will likely refrain from viewing it.