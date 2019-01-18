Samantha Hoopes Puts Her Curves On Display In Pink Sports Bra On Instagram

Samantha Hoopes’ new Instagram post has fans seeing pink, as she wore an all-pink outfit including a wig. She wore a low-cut light pink sports bra, as she put her right hand on her cheek and puckered her lips for the selfie. Fans loved the picture, saying, “Gorgeous,” “Fantastic,” and “Is this real.”

Yesterday, Samantha shared a photo geo-tagged The Spaceship Company with a plane in the backdrop with the NASA logo. She threw up peace signs with both of her hands with her arms in the air, as she sported a silver puffy jacket and a black top underneath. A second photo showed her inside a hangar next to a Virgin Galactic spaceship, as she noted that “it’s only an hour and 30ish ride to space and back!” The company aims to offer space travel commercially. This means that a regular tourist could, one day, head into the cosmos for a short trip and leave Earth. It certainly sounds like Hoopes is up for a space adventure.

In addition, the model shared a selfie video of herself wearing a black lacy bra right after she got out of the shower. She sat at her bathroom vanity, and zoomed in and out of her face a couple of times.

So far, the model has garnered over 1.1 million followers on Instagram. But her ambitions to be a model weren’t always obvious, as she described to Fox News her attempt to study teaching at Penn State.

“I thought this school was for me, but down the line, I was feeling depressed. I don’t know, I just didn’t think the school and I really clicked. I was out of school for like almost a year and my mom told me she was going to find me a job. I was freaking out; I had no idea what to do. So I took Polaroids and sent them. That’s why my whole career [as a model] got started.”

And when it comes to her modeling career, she said that “Of course, my loyalty will always be with GUESS… I hope to work with Sports Illustrated again.” Samantha’s work with SI undoubtedly helped her gain new fans. She shared sneak peeks at the shoot from Kangaroo Island a couple of months ago, and the photos showed the model rocking several revealing outfits. This included a high-cut leopard-print one-piece that was left mostly unzipped in the front.