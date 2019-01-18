Kourtney Kardashian Hits Hot Tub In Bikini, Calls Herself A ‘Rich B**ch’

Kourtney Kardashian loves to vacation with her gal pals, and had a great time doing it. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star documented some fun times in the hot tub from a former trip to Mexico with her girlfriends, and made an interesting statement while doing so.

According to the Daily Mail, Kourtney Kardashian is often taking lavish vacations to beautiful places and jetting off on quick trips to locations such as New York, Mexico, and Aspen while cameras film her getaways for her reality TV show, and this week, Kourt took to her Instagram account to reveal she knows she’s got it made.

In a clip, which seems to be from a trip with her friends over the summer, Kourtney is seen in the hot tub with her buddies. One of Kardashian’s pals, Steph Shepherd, says to the reality star, “You look rich,” to which Kourt replies, “I am rich, b**ch.”

In the next snap posted to Kardashian’s Instagram story, she’s seen sipping a drink, while the filter zooms in on her and plays cheesy music. Kourtney posted one more clip from her former vacation, which is of her wearing a skimpy metallic one-piece bathing suit as she uses the outdoor shower to rinse herself off in a racy video.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian may be having fun posting old vacation clips on Instagram, but she is said to be freaking out about the possibility of her baby daddy, Scott Disick, proposing to his current girlfriend, Sofia Richie.

As many fans know, Kourtney and Scott share three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign. The couple dated for nearly 10 years before calling it quits back in 2015. Disick later moved on to Richie, whom he’s been dating for over a year. Things are said to be serious between the two, and engagement rumors are heating up.

“While Kourtney is happy to see Scott so grounded, stable and in a healthy relationship, it also scares her to think that she could might lose him forever. In the back of her heart, she always thought about maybe having more kids with Scott or that one day they might get back together,” a source told Hollywood Life.

“Kourtney knows how unpredictable and romantic Scott can be, so Kourtney is bracing for the shocking surprise that Scott gets engaged to Sofia or worse, suddenly elopes with her which would traumatize Kourtney,” the insider added.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s personal life when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a brand new season later this year.