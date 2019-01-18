Proactiv Stands By Kendall Jenner Marketing Campaign Despite Backlash

Proactiv has no regrets when it comes to their marketing campaign with Kendall Jenner, People is reporting. The acne treatment company chose Jenner to be their newest spokesperson, as the model has struggled with acne in the past. Their marketing tactic, however, wasn’t a slam-dunk. It started when Kris Jenner posted a short clip of Kendall talking about an unknown — but juicy-sounding — topic on her Instagram.

“I’m so proud of my darling @KendallJenner for being so brave and vulnerable,” she wrote in the caption. “Seeing you share your most raw story in order to make a positive impact for so many people and help foster a positive dialogue is a testament to the incredible woman you’ve become. Make sure to watch Kendall’s Twitter on Sunday night to find out what I’m talking about and be prepared to be moved.”

The internet immediately began to speculate about the dramatic news Jenner was going to share. Popular guesses was that she was coming out regarding her sexuality, or opening up about a #MeToo moment. Instead, it ended up being an acne commercial, which many people found underwhelming. Now, Proactiv’s general manager Marc Kravets is defending their campaign and insists that acne is a serious issue, despite what people were angrily tweeting.

“Acne has a terrible impact on your self-esteem; it has a direct link to increases in depression and is a topic that shouldn’t be shamed,” said Kravets. “It should be an open conversation about getting your skin healthy. Some of that backlash we saw is exactly what we need to address this, and Kendall’s the perfect person to drive that relationship.”

He also confirmed that Kris Jenner’s post that led many people to believe the subject matter would be more intense was personally approved of by the company.

“We do have to agree on anything that’s posted,” he said. “Everything has to be cleared so we do coordinate on all communications, together with the family.”

Jenner has been sharing a lot of older photos on her social media lately to prove that she did indeed struggle with bad skin. She most recently participated in the “10 year challenge” that was going around on social media, where people would post side-by-side comparisons of themselves a decade ago versus now. For Jenner’s older photos, which prominently showed her zits, she wrote that she “ran home crying everyday” because she was so ashamed of her skin. She then posted an updated picture of her today, where she has clear skin. She claims she’s wearing no make-up in the photo and that it’s all thanks to Proactiv.