‘Suits’ Spin-Off Following Jessica Pearson Gets An Official Title

Jessica Pearson (played by actress Gina Torres) always cut a formidable figure on the popular legal drama Suits. She could talk almost anyone into a corner, go toe to toe with the best of them, and would hold her own against both her partners and her opponents.

But over the past few years the cast on the show has changed drastically, forcing the landscape of Pearson Specter Litt to change with it as main characters left the show. Among the departures was Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) and Rachel Zane (Meghan Markle), and now the firm’s powerhouse leader, Jessica Pearson.

Although Torres is no longer part of the Suits cast, she will be reprising her role in the spin-off series that was announced back in March last year. According to the USA Network, that spin-off, which began production back in September, has finally been given a name, and a fitting one at that: Pearson.

Torres has been sharing photos to her personal Instagram account from behind the scenes on the set of the new show, which is based in Chicago, since it started filming last year.

Pearson will see Jessica “adjusting to the dirty world of Chicago politics” after leaving New York and Pearson Specter Litt.

The new series will see Torres joined by two characters Suitors have already met: Morgan Spector from Homeland, who is playing Chicago Mayor Bobby Golec, and Simon Kassianides from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., as policeman Nick D’Amato.

Other cast members include Bethany Joy Lenz (One Tree Hill) as Keri Allen, Chantel Riley (Wynonna Earp) as Angela Cook, Isabel Arraiza (The Oath) as Yoli Castillo, and Eli Goree (Riverdale) as Derrick Mayes.

The show is being produced and written by the brain behind Suits, Aaron Korsch. Torres will also function as an executive producer on the show, with Daniel Arkin, Doug Liman, David Bartis, and Gene Klein also functioning as executive producers for Pearson.

Despite being set in Chicago, the show is still being filmed in Los Angeles.

In the meantime, Suits is still going strong as well, despite the departures of central characters. The popular show is about to return from the winter production break in the middle of Season 8. Since the departure of central couple Mike Ross and Rachel Zane, as well as Jessica, Katherine Heigl has joined the cast of Suits, which still stars Gabriel Macht (Harvey Specter), Rick Hoffman (Louis Litt), and Sarah Rafferty (Donna Paulsen) from the original cast.

Suits returns on January 23. Pearson will hit your screens on April 25.