Kelly Rowland Is ‘Bootylicious’ In New Fabletics Ad

Kelly Rowland is embracing fitness with new, adorable workout gear. The 37-year-old singer took to Instagram on Friday afternoon to show off her newest Fabletics ad, and she showed off her toned backside in the process.

The photo showed Rowland’s back facing the camera with her hands on her hips. The “Motivation” singer donned a maroon sports bra with corset-style lacing on the sides. She also wore matching workout leggings with corset lacing down her back, pointing at her toned back and butt.

“I’m obsessed with this ribbed, seamless set – it’s my favorite! Treat yourself to this set for just $24 when you become a first time @fabletics VIP member,” Rowland wrote in the caption.

The photo currently has over 20,000 likes and 263 comments, most of which compliment Rowland on her fantastic figure.

“Still the best looking member of Destiny [sic] child,” one user said.

Others said that they love the workout set, which is part of Rowland’s Kelly X Fabletics collection with the brand.

“It’s my favorite as well! I went to get more colors but it was sold out,” someone wrote with fire and kissing face emojis.

Rowland’s capsule collection with the El Segundo, California-based brand launched in the beginning of this year. The collection, reportedly inspired by dance, combines black, red, and dusty rose colors in workout gear that can be worn both inside and outside of the gym. Last week, Rowland spoke to WWD about her collaboration with Fabletics.

“I love the fact that it’s a lifestyle brand and the pieces the creative team and I thought of were to help you go from day to night,” she said. “I have so many days where I’ll start with my workouts and I get a call ‘Oh, you have a meeting at this time’ and I know I have something else to do and can’t get back home.”

She later explained that it was important for her to create pieces that can easily be worn with everyday clothing. Rowland would also like to design children’s clothing, saying that she often dresses vicariously through her son.

On Thursday, Rowland spoke with E! News about her fitness journey, post-pregnancy. It was especially important for the singer to maintain her health after giving birth because she had a major health scare that caused her abdominal wall to spread. Designing the activewear collection has helped Rowland focus on being healthy.

At the end of the day, Rowland said that she doesn’t care as much about being skinny as she does about being healthy.