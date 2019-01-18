Spoilers For Next Week On ‘The Young And The Restless’: Jack Is Through With Kerry

The new The Young and the Restless spoilers video for next week shows that tempers flare in Genoa City! Jack thinks things with Kerry are over. Plus, Phyllis chats with Sharon about a new alliance, Cane punches Billy, and Mia confronts Arturo.

At Jabot, Sharon (Sharon Case) feels threatened by Phyllis (Gina Tognoni). Sharon tells Phyllis she doesn’t respond well to threats from anybody, but especially not from Phyllis. Phyllis firmly lets Sharon know that their only danger is the Newmans. According to Inquisitr spoilers for Y&R, Phyllis wants to team up with Sharon against Victor (Eric Braeden), Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) now that Victoria is out on jail and Nikki confessed to killing J.T. to Nick (Joshua Morrow). Nikki broke their trust, and now it’s time to look out for themselves. Of course, everybody knows that Phyllis only looks out for herself.

Meanwhile, Mia (Nomei Gonzalez) confronts Arturo (Jason Canela) over the other night. According to Arturo, though, there was no other night. Mia and Arturo nearly kissed, but he left before anything actually happened. Now, he buys some flowers for Abby (Melissa Ordway). Later, after Mia and Rey’s (Jordi Vilasuso) vow renewal, Arturo stuns Abby with a proposal, but she might not say yes to such an unexpected question, according to the Inquisitr.

As for Jack (Peter Bergman), he tells Kyle (Michael Mealor) that he’s through with Kerry (Alice Hunter). Shocked, Kyle asks his dad what happened, and Jack admits that he needs a woman he can trust. From day one, Kerry has been hiding something, and she won’t come clean with Jack. However, Jack already told her he’s not willing to play any games at this point in his life, and he meant it. Jack wants Kerry to come clean about what she’s hiding, or he does not have any more time to devote to their growing relationship.

Finally, to cap off the upcoming week of drama, Billy (Jason Thompson) opens the door of the Abbott mansion to Cane (Daniel Goddard). Instead of saying “hello,” Cane greets Billy with a stunning right hook straight in the face. There’s no way Billy saw that coming, but considering that he took off and visited Lily (Christel Khalil) in prison after catching Cane and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) kissing, he knows precisely why Cane is angry. While Victoria thinks there shouldn’t be a problem since she and Billy weren’t dating, there’s no way Lily feels that way since she and Cane are married with children.