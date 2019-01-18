Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Looking To Expand Family ‘Sooner Rather Than Later’ Per ‘People’

Is Stormi ready to be a big sister?

Kylie Jenner has made no secret that she has her sights set on expanding her family with rapper Travis Scott. As fans of the famous pair know, Jenner and Scott are already proud parents to their almost 1-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, but want to add to their family.

A source recently shared with People that the lip kit mogul and rapper are looking to add more kiddos to their brood “sooner rather than later.” In fact, Scott is even working on switching around his busy schedule to make things happen.

“They want another baby. Travis has been adjusting his work schedule so he can spend as much time [as possible] with Kylie and Stormi. There will definitely be another baby sooner rather than later.”

The insider goes on to share that since Kylie came from such a big family, she has always had dreams of having a big family of her own. It also helps that Scott reportedly bends over backwards for Kylie and their baby girl and he is onboard with whatever Kylie wants.

And while they’re looking to expand their adorable little family, the Inquisitr also recently shared that Scott and Jenner are hoping to make things official soon. An insider shares that Kylie and Travis are looking to settle down sometime in the near future and finally make their relationship legal.

“Travis and Kylie are looking to get married soon,” the source shared, adding that Jenner is “taking marriage at a more cautious pace after seeing her sisters’ past relationships fail.”

Right now, the couple is reportedly in a great place in their relationship and they feel like the timing could be right. Not only is the couple almost always together with each other and their little girl, but they’re also always happy, says the source.

And Travis also confirmed his feelings about Kylie and marriage in an interview with Rolling Stone, telling the publication that Jenner is definitely the one and he’s just working on getting some things in order before he pops the question.

“It got to a point where I was like, ‘I need [Kylie] with me to operate. She’s that one,’ We’ll get married soon. I just gotta sturdy up — I gotta propose in a fire way.”

Currently, Kylie is on a tropical vacation with her BFF Jordyn Woods and her daughter Stormi. The lip kit mogul has been sharing a ton of photos for her fans on her Instagram page including a few of the trio rocking matching neon green swimsuits.

It seems as though Kylie is in a great place in her life already and Travis just makes it that much better.