The Trump Campaign Is Sending Bricks To Schumer And Pelosi Until They Agree To Build The Border Wall

Their goal is to send 100,000 bricks to Democratic leaders.

On Friday afternoon, Donald Trump’s campaign announced plans to send 100,000 bricks to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer in response to their refusal to fund Trump’s border wall. The debate over the border wall between Mexico and the United States, which has led to the ongoing government shutdown, remains a major point of contention between Trump and Democratic leaders.

According to Yahoo News, the idea came directly from Trump himself, to convince Pelosi and Schumer that his border wall plan is a sound one. Democrats have repeatedly refused to foot the $5.7 billion bill for the border wall. Trump has stated on multiple occasions that he will not end the shutdown until the wall is approved.

Brad Parscale, Trump’s campaign manager, took to Twitter to unveil the new idea. The website, which goes into more detail, is quick to point out that the bricks being sent along are not actually real. Instead, they’re simply to make a point and push Democratic leaders to concede regarding the issue of the border wall.

“Since Chuck and Nancy keep stonewalling the President, we’ll send the wall to them brick by brick, until they agree to secure the border,” Parscale tweeted on Friday afternoon.

Since Chuck and Nancy keep stonewalling the President, we’ll send the wall to them, brick by brick, until they agree to secure the border!https://t.co/s0Ve4Nuxmr — Brad Parscale (@parscale) January 18, 2019

For each brick purchased, 75 percent will go to either the general election or Trump’s upcoming 2020 primary run. The remaining 25 percent is earmarked for the Republican National Committee. Those who want to contribute to the fake wall can put up $20.20 for a single brick; for those that feel really strongly on the subject, you can send Pelosi or Schumer seven bricks for $140.

The fake brick campaign is the latest move in what has become a deeply contentious situation between Trump and House Democrats. As the partial government shutdown draws closer to its one-month anniversary, tension is growing over the stalemate between the two sides. Currently there are no meetings scheduled between Pelosi and Trump to resolve the budget situation and get the government back up and running.

Meanwhile, some Republicans have stated that they are willing to hear the Democrats’ plan to reopen the government without funding for the border wall. Trump has categorically refused to entertain any ideas that do not involve getting the border wall approved.

But for those looking to get in on the fake border wall movement, time is of the essence: The website states that all donations must be made before midnight tonight. Neither Schumer nor Pelosi has commented on this fundraiser, or whether it will impact their stance on the border wall.