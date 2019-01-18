Joey Fatone Reveals: Was There An N’Sync Feud With The Backstreet Boys

Back in the ’90s and early 2000s, N’Sync and The Backstreet Boys were two of the hottest boy bands. It seemed as if everyone had a preference for their favorite band and rumors of a rivalry between the two bands swirled. However, Joey Fatone is speaking out about the supposed rivalry and finally revealing if N’Sync and The Backstreet Boys ever actually had a feud.

“No. It was so funny, they kept it distant from us to even talk about whether there was a rivalry or not,” Fatone revealed in an interview with Us Weekly.

It turns out, the bands had more than just their catchy pop tunes in common.

Fatone continued, “Our managers were the same manager. At one point, our record company was the same record company.”

Despite the similarities, that didn’t stop young girls from having their favorite band and even their favorite band member.

N’Sync, consisted of Fatone, Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick, and Lance Bass, released their first single in America in 1998. The song was titled “I Want You Back” and was featured on their debut album which was released later that same year.

The Backstreet Boys also consisted of five members including Brian Littrell, Nick Carter, AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, and Kevin Richardson. They released their first album in the United States in 1997.

With five members each, catchy songs, and the same manager, one has to wonder if the two bands ever had an actual rivalry or feud.

Fatone commented on the rivalry rumors and explained, “There was never a rivalry.”

The Backstreet Boys are still making music together. The five original members will be hitting the road later this year for their DNA World Tour. They are also set to release a new album DNA on January 25.

The members of N’Sync, on the other hand, have been focusing on their own careers since the band went their separate ways. Most people are familiar with Justin Timberlake’s music career which has skyrocketed and included performing in the Super Bowl halftime show in 2018.

Of course, some fans have long wondered if N’Sync has any plans to reunite and do a reunion type of tour or possibly even a residency in Las Vegas like The Backstreet Boys. Joey Fatone spoke out about that as well.

Talking to Fox News, Fatone said, “I don’t know. You know, that would take a lot of time, a lot of effort. I’m sure it would take a lot of money since Justin [Timberlake] is always on tour. But you know what, you never know. I say ‘never say never.'”

He went on to explain that all the band members have their own things going on and their own lives to focus on, but reiterated, “It’s really hard to kind of focus and get everybody together. But again, never say never.”

As for Fatone, he is currently hosting the game show Common Knowledge which airs on Game Show Network.