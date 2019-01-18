‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice Reveals How Her Kids Communicate With Husband Joe

Joe is in prison until March.

Teresa Giudice opened up about the way in which her currently incarcerated husband, Joe Giudice, has been communicating with their four children during a recent after-show for The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

After he was seen communicating with his 14-year-old daughter, Milania, during Wednesday night’s show, which featured the debut of her new single, “I Can’t Wait to Grow Up,” Teresa revealed Joe is able to receive and send messages as frequently as he wants, just as long as he has access to one of the prison’s computers.

“That’s when he gets [our messages], when he goes and checks it and logs on,” Teresa explained, according to a January 18 report from the Daily Dish.

As fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey well know, Joe has been serving a 41-month prison term for bank and wire fraud at the Federal Correctional Institution Allenwood in Pennsylvania for over a year. However, his sentence began at the Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Dix, New Jersey.

While Joe is expected to be released from prison in March, he may not be allowed to return home to Teresa and their family due to the looming deportation he is facing.

In October of last year, months before his scheduled release, a judge ruled that Joe should be deported back to his native Italy after his prison sentence is complete. A short time later, Joe’s legal team appealed the ruling, but as of yet, it has not been overturned.

Below is a photo of Teresa Giudice and her family celebrating her daughter Gabriella’s birthday.

During an episode of Good Morning America in November, as relayed by People magazine, Teresa Giudice addressed her husband’s impending deportation.

“The girls are really upset,” she said. “It’s hard for them. Adults can handle anything, but it’s hard for children to go through this. They’re asking themselves, ‘Why is this happening to me? I want my daddy to come home.'”

“I never thought I’d be in this position,” she continued. “It’s very difficult. We’ve been through a lot. I’ve gone through ups and downs, being angry — but listen, I have to stay strong. I have four beautiful daughters that need their mommy. … [We’re] taking it one day at a time.”

To see more of Teresa Giudice and her family, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 7 on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.