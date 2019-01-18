‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers And Rumors: Which Of The Fab Four Takes The Fall?

With February sweeps coming up and the end to the J.T. storyline promised, The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that things heat up for the Fab Four, and at least one of them hopes to form an alliance with another.

According to a Soaps In Depth report, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) approaches Sharon (Sharon Case) to form an alliance. Sharon is not easily swayed by Phyllis, though, and initially, Sharon thinks Phyllis is threatening her, and there’s no way Sharon will let her home wrecker push her around anymore.

Inquisitr’s Y&R spoilers show that on Monday Phyllis presents her plan to Sharon, and she’s met by plenty of objections. After all, Sharon has had it with Phyllis given the fact that once again Phyllis broke up Sharon’s relationship with Nick (Joshua Morrow). To rub salt in the wound, Phyllis even moved in with Nick shortly after Sharon dumped Nick at the altar in dramatic fashion. The house where Phyllis and Nick live is the house that Nick bought for Sharon against Sharon’s wishes, but that doesn’t mean the whole situation doesn’t sting.

Now that Victor (Eric Braeden) is out on bail, Phyllis feels she has to move fast, especially since Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) carefully confessed to Nick. Sharon points out that Nikki left their names out of it, but Phyllis is not at all confident that Victor doesn’t know everything, including their involvement.

Victor is nothing if not Ruthless (as his biography describes), and Phyllis does not trust him in the slightest. Victor will go to any length to protect his family. Of course, Sharon should be careful because Phyllis still obviously carries a vendetta against The Mustache for what he did – switch Jack (Peter Bergman) with Marco, which he never paid for. Naturally, Phyllis would love nothing more than to see Victor behind bars at nearly any cost.

Sharon absolutely does not want to join forces with Phyllis, but she may feel she needs to. However, if Sharon is smart, she will join forces with Victor, Victoria, and Nikki. That way they could team up against Phyllis and ensure that she goes down for J.T.’s murder. Given Phyllis and Victoria’s recent animosity at J.T.’s memorial and then later when Phyllis outed Billy’s (Jason Thompson) choosing of Victoria second, Sharon won’t have a tough time getting Vicky on her side. Plus, Nikki is bound to do what she thinks is best for her family, and pinning the murder on somebody else will keep Victor out of prison.

This all assumes, though, that J.T. is actually dead and whoever is torturing Nikki and Victoria doesn’t tell Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) everything.