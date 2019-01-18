Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable New Photo Of Daughter Luna Rocking Pigtail Buns

Cutest child ever?

Today, Chrissy Teigen’s daughter — Luna Stephens — is giving other celebrity kids a run for their money in her mother’s latest Instagram photo. As fans of the model and social media enthusiast know, Chrissy loves to share photos of her kiddos with her millions of Instagram followers. Whether it’s a family shot with the kids in tow or a solo shot of daughter Luna or son Miles, one thing is always for sure — Chrissy’s kids know how to melt hearts.

Today, Teigen opted for a solo photo of her only daughter. In the sweet new snapshot, little Luna wears a huge smile on her face as she poses in front of a bunch of stone columns. The toddler looks dressed to impress as she sports a furry pink jacket on top and a black and white patterned skirt on the bottom.

To complete her adorable look, Luna rocks a set of pigtail buns and a pair of pink boots with bunnies. Like other photos that she posts of her kids, this one has earned Teigen a ton of attention — attracting over 263,000 likes in addition to 1,100 comments in relatively short order.

Some fans were quick to comment on how adorable the 2-year-old is, while countless others couldn’t get over how much she looks like her famous parents.

“OMG. What a cutie patootie,” one fan commented.

“Im lovin’ that jacket girlie!! And the cute hair!” a second user wrote.

“Luna is beautiful just like her mommy,” another follower chimed in.

One of the main reasons why Teigen is one of the most well-liked celebrities in Hollywood is due to the fact that she’s incredibly open and honest on both social media and in interviews. Most recently, Teigen made headlines for discussing her relationship with husband John Legend.

As the Inquisitr recently shared, the mother of two opened up about what she has learned about relationships since tying the knot in 2013.

“A big thing that helps us is the two different ways that we fight,” Teigen dished. “I get very passionate, I get very loud, and he’s very much a diffuser. But in the end, we’re both apologizers; we don’t like to dwell on the same thing.”

The model turned cookbook mogul also opened up about what she and John fight about the most, telling the publication that they most frequently bicker over scheduling issues — as well as communication issues.

“I’ve learned to listen to what the other person is upset about and try to make sure that I’m doing everything to not let that same, dumb fight happen again.”

Leave it to Chrissy to be an open book on anything and everything.