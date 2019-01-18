Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Want To Get Married ‘Soon,’ Per ‘People’

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s relationship is moving towards marriage, and the couple are seemingly preparing themselves for a lifetime together with their daughter, Stormi — and any other kids who may come along.

According to People, the happy couple are ready to settle down and to tie the knot, and are planning to do so in the very near future.

“Travis and Kylie are looking to get married soon,” a source tells the outlet, adding that Jenner is “taking marriage at a more cautious pace after seeing her sisters’ past relationships fail.”

Jenner is said to be in a wonderful place in her relationship with Scott, and reports suggest that things are going very well between them. So much so that they want to get married soon — when they feel the time is right.

“Things are in a great place with Travis. They’re always together and just really happy,” the insider says.

Recently, Travis sat down for an interview with Rolling Stone, one where he gushed over his baby mama. Scott said that he needs Kylie, and that he plans to propose to her soon, when he can find an appropriate way to do so.

“It got to a point where I was like, ‘I need [Kylie] with me to operate. She’s that one,’ We’ll get married soon. I just gotta sturdy up — I gotta propose in a fire way,” Scott said.

“We was just two kids, f***ing around. Maybe, like, the first week, you don’t know if it’s real or a fling. Then the second week you’re like, ‘Whoa, I’m still talking to her, she’s responding, I’m responding. We ain’t run out of a thing to say,'” the rapper added of his relationship with the reality TV star, confirming that he knew the romance was “something special.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, before making any wedding plans, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott first have to throw a huge birthday bash for their daughter, Stormi. Stormi will celebrate her very first birthday on February 1.

Sources tell Life & Style that Jenner is going all out for the party, and that she has already spent upwards of $100,000 on things such as lavish gifts, decorations, and more.

The insider claims that Kylie plans to have a carnival set up with things like balloons, cupcakes, and more. Of course, all of Stormi’s cousins will be invited to the bash, one that is said to be lasting throughout an entire weekend.

Fans can see more of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott when Keeping Up with the Kardashians returns for a brand new season later this year.