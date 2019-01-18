PHOTO: ‘RHOBH’ Star Lisa Rinna Shows Off New Hair, Explains Why She Won’t Do The ’10 Year Challenge’

Lisa Rinna looks hot with a long bob.

Lisa Rinna is known for her signature hairstyle, but this week, she opted for a new look.

Ahead of the highly anticipated Season 9 premiere of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Rinna took to her Twitter and Instagram pages, where she shared video footage of herself rocking a long bob style — and her audience absolutely loved it.

“Thank you [Joey Maalouf] and [Scott King] I love this lewk,” she gushed.

“You literally look 20 years younger,” one person wrote in response to the style.

“This my favorite look on you!!” another user added.

“I LOVE this hair,” a third fan said.

Although Rinna’s new look got tons of online applause, fans shouldn’t get too excited — because the look isn’t anything permanent. In fact, as Rinna revealed on Instagram, it was a wig. That said, Rinna did appreciate the positive response she received from her fans and followers, and thanked a fan who told her that the length was absolutely perfect for her.

Lisa Rinna may be set on keeping her decades-old hairstyle for now, but when it comes to changing it up, she has been known to do so at times. In September of last year, she was spotted with a long ponytail at a Rachel Zoe event, per People.

Months prior, Rinna said that she’d been inspired to try new things by her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star, Erika Girardi.

Speaking of being inspired to try a longer look by Erika Girardi in January of 2018, Lisa Rinna told People that she hadn’t changed her hair in 19 years.

“I think spending the last two years with Erika Jayne has rubbed off on me. It really has,” she joked. “She has the most fabulous hairdos. And in September, Julius and I did my hair off my face and it was really fun. This seemed like the next thing to try!”

At the time, Rinna opted for 14-inch clip-in hair extensions.

“I wanted to do something different, dramatic and more youthful,” hairstylist Julius Michael — who owns Julius Michael Salon in Scarsdale, New York — revealed to the magazine. “This is something anyone can get at home — a temporary fix without the expense of permanent hair extensions.”

Rinna has also experimented with color. In November of last year, she showed off a blonde bob, per People.

As for why Rinna is refusing to participate in the “10 year challenge,” she explained her decision with a meme, via Instagram.

“I’m not doing the #10YearChallenge. I looked f**king great then and I look even better now,” the meme read.

To see more of Lisa Rinna and her co-stars, don’t miss the premiere of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 on Tuesday, February 12. The show airs at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.