Kim Kardashian Listens To Taylor Swift’s Music After Declaring Feud Dead

Kim Kardashian is proving once and for all that her feud with Taylor Swift is over. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star even took to social media to let her fans know all about it.

According to Hollywood Life, Kim Kardashian filmed herself listening to Taylor Swift’s hit song, “Delicate,” and posted it to her Snapchat story for all of her fans to see.

In the video, the reality star is seen showing off her most recent glammed up look — but it seems that her fans were far more intrigued by the fact that she let everyone know she was listening to Taylor Swift’s song.

As many fans know, Kim’s feud with Taylor Swift stems from Kardashian’s husband, Kanye West. Taylor and Kanye’s bad blood goes way back to before Kardashian and West were even dating. The rapper decided to jump on stage at the MTV Video Music Awards to interrupt Swift’s acceptance speech, stealing the mic from her hand to reveal that Beyonce should have won the award for her “Single Ladies” video.

After that, Swift went on talk shows and spoke out about the moment — a moment which made her the victim in many fans’ eyes, and likely labeled West as the villain. Years later — after the rapper had married Kardashian — he wrote a song titled Famous, and wanted to use Swift’s name in the lyrics, per Glamour.

Kanye called Taylor and asked if she was on board with the lyrics, lyrics that stated that he and her may “still have sex,” to which she agreed. Later, when the song was released, Swift publicly dissed it, saying she was upset by the lyrics.

However, Kim Kardashian sprang into action. She posted video clips of Kanye West and Taylor Swift brainstorming about the song, and the lyrics. The clip showed Swift agreeing to her name being used in the song.

Taylor later came out and revealed that she did agree to the use of her name, but not the fact that Kanye had referred to her as “that b****” in the song, which is what upset her. Kardashian fans began flooding Swift’s social media with snake emojis. This spawned the imagery — and a lot of the fire behind the lyrics — in Swift’s latest album, Reputation.

Earlier this week, Kardashian and her sisters appeared on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, and Kim publicly declared that she was so “over” her feud with Swift. She seemingly put the feud to bed by blasting the Swift’s music on social media soon after.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian as Keeping Up with the Kardashians returns for a brand new season later this year.