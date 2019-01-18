‘The Young And The Restless’ Cast Celebrates 30 Years At Number One With Cake Party!

The Young and the Restless cast recently had cause to celebrate, so they grabbed a cake and gathered to enjoy the fruits of their labors. The CBS Daytime drama hit a significant milestone of 30 years at number one.

Among those enjoying cutting the cake was Peter Bergman (Jack Abbott), Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki Newman), and Eric Braeden (Victor Newman). Y&R shared clips from the event on its official Instagram and Facebook stories, and it looks like everybody had an absolute blast.

Tracey Bregman (Lauren) and Kelly Kruger (Mac) sent a shout out to fans thanking them for helping keep the show in the top spot for three decades. Later on, Sharon Case (Sharon) also gave a similar thanks to fans.

Meanwhile, Braeden took the time to send out thanks to the show’s creator, the late Bill Bell. Braeden said, “it’s very difficult to thank anyone in particular. The person to thank really, the person who laid the foundation for all of this is Bill Bell. Period.”

Meanwhile, Bergman revealed that Thomas Scott recommended him for the part of Jack Abbott, and he’s been a successful recast for three decades. Terry Lester originated the role in 1980 and played Jack until 1989, and then Bergman took over and made the character his every show since then.

Meanwhile, Christian LeBlanc, who also took to his own Instagram to share snapshots of the celebration, thanked Gia from the CBS cafeteria for putting up with his Spanish. It indeed takes a village to create and maintain a successful sudser. LeBlanc also awarded Sharon Case an Oscar for her skills in photobombing.

Actor Joshua Morrow took after his on-screen father and also gave thanks to Bill Bell. Morrow said, “my thank you is going to be to Bill Bell because he hired me to do this job twenty-five years ago, and it changed my life forever. So, thank you Bill Bell. I know you’re looking down on us and you’re very proud, and we miss you. Thank you.”

Kyle actor, Michael Mealor, who’s quickly become a fan favorite in his brief time at Y&R, gave a shoutout to the cameraman Johnny for teaching him how to play Suduko to pass the time.

Finally, several cast members both old and new enjoyed the red carpet and standing for pictures with their co-stars. Plus, they got creative with the giant mylar balloons that decorated the area for the celebration, posing with the huge number 30 and the magnificent number sign and number one balloons.