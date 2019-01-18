Porn Viewership Rises Amid Government Shutdown

Not everything is down during the shutdown of the government.

The government shutdown is currently is in its fourth week and as of this writing, there still doesn’t appear to be any end in sight. After hitting the 22nd day earlier this week, it made for the longest government shutdown ever, breaking the 21-day record from 1995. As many furloughed workers find themselves with nothing to do since they can’t go to work, it appears as if they’ve found something to pass the time, and it has to do with Pornhub.

Fox 5 is reporting that the adult entertainment site Pornhub is reporting a huge spike in traffic from Washington, D.C. since the government shutdown began. It’s too much of an increase in traffic to be a coincidence since it has actually happened in the last 3.5 weeks.

The statisticians for Pornhub actually looked into things once some started wondering if traffic had gone up during the government shutdown. Not only was traffic on the rise, but there was an incredibly noticeable shift in the hours during which people are watching porn.

Pornhub reports that when comparing traffic levels to before the shutdown, numbers have increased quite a bit. During the dates of January 7-11, 2019, weekday visits to their website were up 5.94 percent in the United States.

While Donald Trump’s government shutdown may not be helping a lot of people, there are some industries which are reaping the benefits.

Martin H. Simon / Getty Images

Over the years, Pornhub has kept track of its traffic flow to the site and found that other big events usually cause website usage to go up. Winter Storm Stella was another time when traffic was up, and it was due to the fact that people were stuck indoors and had nothing much to do.

Before the government shutdown, Pornhub had seen its traffic peak in numbers across the United States between the hours of 10 p.m. to midnight. After the shutdown began, the traffic late into the night has been up at least 14 percent above the average.

Viewership and website usage during the hour of 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. has seen the smallest amount of fluctuation.

Across the United States, Washington, D.C. has seen early traffic to Pornhub go down while traffic after midnight has risen by as much as almost 12 percent. It isn’t just with men either as female traffic in D.C. has gone up by at least 12.3 percent during the government shutdown.

The government shutdown is something that some believe to be necessary while others are coming down hard on president Donald Trump as they want him to end it. For now, it continues on and many employees are sitting at home without a paycheck and without anything to do. Well, some of them, especially in Washington D.C., are finding something to do and Pornhub has the increase in website statistics to prove it.