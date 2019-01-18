Selena Gomez Reportedly ‘Won’t Be Posting Much’ On Social Media

Selena Gomez is out of a treatment facility where she spent some time focusing on her mental health, but don’t expect her to be posting on social media too much! A new report from E! News spoke to a source who explained Selena’s social media situation.

“She isn’t going to be posting much on social because she is more aware of how social takes a toll on her mental health, but she will be updating her fans once in a while,” an insider told the site.

The singer hasn’t updated her social media accounts albeit for two Instagram posts. In her first post back to Instagram, Selena shared three black-and-white photos of herself along with a caption thanking her fans for their support and wishing her fans a happy New Year. She talked about 2018 and called it a year of “self-reflection, challenges, and growth.”

She continued to write in the post, “It’s always those challenges which show you who you are and what you are capable of overcoming. Trust me, it’s not easy, but I am proud of the person I am becoming and look forward to the year ahead. Love you all.”

Prior to making her official return to social media, Selena made an appearance on her friend Taylor Swift’s Instagram. It was the first photo on social media that featured Selena, and fans were happy to see her smiling alongside Taylor and Cazzie David. The photo showed the three women smiling and spending time together.

Selena and Taylor have been friends for many years. The two women have known each other for over a decade. As previously reported by Inquisitr, Taylor has reportedly been a source of “comfort” for Selena.

Selena checked into a treatment facility in October 2018. The singer entered the treatment facility to help with her anxiety and depression. It was not the first time Selena had entered a treatment facility, though. In 2016, she spent some time at a facility as well. It was during that stay that she focused on learning how to handle issues related to her lupus.

Lupus is an autoimmune disorder that can cause complications with different organs in the body. For Selena, the disease impacted her kidneys. In 2017, Selena had to have a kidney transplant. A good friend of Selena’s gave the singer one of her kidneys.

Although Selena Gomez may not be making a lot of social media posts, fans are glad to see she is doing well.