Demi Lovato Says She’s ‘Living In The Moment’ Instead Of Looking To Her Past For The 10 Year Challenge

The trendy 10 year challenge that’s been popping up all over social media — a trend which has folks showing off what they looked like 10 years ago versus how they appear today — has been going viral for weeks. Everyone from celebrities, social media stars, and the general public have been rabidly showing off their comparison snaps. One star, however, has opted out of the challenge.

Demi Lovato took to her Instagram Story, per Glamour, to let her fans know that she won’t be joining the crowd for the throwback posts. Instead, she has a more positive outlook on the whole ordeal.

“Sorry I’d love to post a #10YearChallenge pic but I’m too busy living in the moment,” the singer said.

Lovato, who has had very public struggles with mental health and drug abuse, is living for the day-by-day — which is a common theme in typical 12-step programs that folks with addiction use to help themselves heal. “One day at a time” is a common phrase that addicts use while completing their healing steps.

After suffering an overdose over the summer, Lovato has been slowly coming back into the world of social media — sharing her triumphs in her now sober life with her fans. After making her return to her Instagram and Twitter accounts in November of 2018, Lovato has opened up about her struggle with addiction.

“I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet,” the singer shared, as Cosmopolitan revealed.

Around Christmas, the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer shared a sweet message with her 70.9 million followers, thanking them for their support during her recovery.

“I’m so blessed I get to take this time to be with family, relax, work on my mind, body and soul and come back when I’m ready,” she wrote. “I have my fans to thank for that. I’m so grateful, truly. I love you guys so f**king much thank you,” she shared, as Entertainment Tonight reported. She followed up her December post with a photo of sparkling cider on New Year’s Eve, complete with the hashtag “sobriety.”

She’s also showed off her positive attitude for her recovery journey by liking posts by accounts that support sober living. As People reported, last week Lovato slapped a heart on a post by a sober-meme account on Instagram. In the post, the account shared a snap of a group of girlfriends holding up glasses presumably filled with drinks, save for one who holds an imaginary cup.

“When you’re all about that new sober life but still tryna hold onto your old ideas,” the caption read.