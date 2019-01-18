‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Monday: Phyllis Works On Sharon

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, January 21 brings a proposed alliance from Phyllis to Sharon, but Sharon may not be willing to team up with Phyllis for any reason!

Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) reveals her plan to Sharon (Sharon), according to She Knows Soaps. Not too long ago Phyllis tried to get Sharon to form an alliance with her and leave out Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle). Unfortunately for Phyllis, instead of teaming up, Sharon revealed Phyllis’s devious plan to Nikki and Victoria.

Once again, though, Phyllis finds herself in the middle of trying to convince Sharon to side with her. While Sharon surely understands the lengths that Victor (Eric Braeden) goes to protect his family, it seems perhaps she’s forgotten some of Victor’s misdeeds. Phyllis, however, has not. She knows firsthand what Victor is capable of, and Phyllis is not willing to become the scapegoat in J.T.’s murder case.

Now that Victor is out of jail, Phyllis just knows it’s a matter of time before Victor turns the tables, and she knows that Victori is not above selling out herself or Sharon to protect his wife and daughter. Although Nikki left Phyllis and Sharon’s names out of things when she confessed to Nick (Joshua Morrow), Phyllis believes that Victor knows precisely what happened, and she’s not convinced that Nick would force Victor to keep Sharon and Phyllis safe too if it meant his mother goes down for murder.

Of course, Sharon is still angry at Phyllis over her cheating with Nick before Sharon and Nick’s latest failed wedding attempt. Sharon does not want to listen to Phyllis or join any alliance with her obvious enemy. It seems silly for Phyllis to think she could even trust Sharon. Surely Phyllis realizes that Sharon does not want the best for her. After all, she ran straight into Nick’s arms mere days after Sharon dumped Nick at the altar.

The J.T. storyline is far from over, and it looks there will be more twists and turns to come as somebody has to end up paying. Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) felt Victor did it, but surely he has his suspicions about Sharon and her cohorts, too. There’s no way Victor will end up in prison for a crime he did not commit, especially if he could pin it on Sharon and Phyllis and get rid of two thorns in his side at once.

If Phyllis isn’t careful, Sharon will form an alliance with Victoria, Nikki, and Victor, and then she’ll be the odd one out.