Taylor Swift Spotted Leaving Recording Studio, Sending Fans Into A Frenzy

Pop star and music sensation Taylor Swift dominated the radio with hit after hit, and though it seems like her singles are everywhere, some may be shocked at the reminder that she has not released new music since 2017 when she dropped her most recent album Reputation.

And while fans have an extensive discography at their hands from Taylor that allows them to revisit older albums released over a decade ago in between listening to some of her most recent tunes, they will certainly welcome new music from the singer. Much to their delight, it may be coming sooner than they think, as E! News reported the Grammy winner was spotted emerging from the recording studio earlier this week.

According to the news outlet, the “Delicate” singer was caught leaving a studio in New York last night on Thursday, January 18, dressed head to toe in black and bundled up against the cold winter temperatures.

One source said that Taylor appeared to have been there for most of the day, as she didn’t leave until after 9 p.m., and noted she looked “pretty focused” following her studio time.

As photos of the singer circulated the internet, fans began freaking out across social media that the seventh edition to the Taylor Swift collection may be well in the works.

Taylor Swift is back in the studio. Are you ready for i̶t̶ a new album? https://t.co/5kZvPQAq9K — E! News (@enews) January 18, 2019

“The fact that @taylorswift13 was leaving the recording studio has me SHAKINGGGG,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

Is anybody else way too excited that Taylor was seen leaving the studio? Cuz I sure as hell am! TS7 is a real thing that's happening soon @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 @Ts7Secret — jenna labriola (@jennalabriola) January 18, 2019

“Waking up to photos of @taylorswift at the studio, WHAT A GOOD FRIDAY,” another wrote this morning.

TGIF!!! @taylorswift13 spotted at the studio means we are one day closer to TS7!!!!! @taylornation13 — Kay (@Swift_ie_life) January 18, 2019

Taylor has been dropping some hints about the next step in her career recently, like when she attended the American Music Awards in October.

“I always look at albums as chapters in my life. And I’m so–to the fans, I’m so happy that you like this one. I’m so happy that this means that you like this one,” the singer said of her time surrounding her Reputation album.

“But I have to be really honest with you about something, I’m even more excited about the next chapter,” she teased.

The months following her speech have been filled with fans analyzing every move of the singer in hopes to uncover more clues about her next move. In particular, Taylor’s star-studded New Year’s Eve bash sent fans wild, as the Inquisitr noted that many believe her costume for the evening–Ariel from The Little Mermaid–was a major hint at the rumored theme of TS7: mermaids.