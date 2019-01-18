Instagram Model Kourtney Reppert Flaunts Bikini Body In Latest Instagram Post

Kourtney Reppert clearly misses summer. The blonde bombshell heated up her social media pages with her latest Instagram offering when she posted a photo of herself in a risqué bikini.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Reppert is no stranger to modeling. She initially rose to fame as a model in her native city of Philadelphia, and was named the city’s “hottest sports babe” by radio station WMMR. The 32-year-old has since moved to California, and regularly posts sexy pictures of herself in as little clothing as possible.

In this particular photo, Reppert wore a particularly interesting swimsuit. Although Reppert captioned the image “You can never have enough bikinis,” it actually appears as if the bathing suit could be a one-piece with a cut-out open stomach. If you thought that color blocking is passé, Reppert proves that the look is still on trend. The swimsuit has a green top which ties at the hip of the bright yellow bikini bottoms.

This bikini model knows that the photo is actually all about the pose. Reppert took to the beach for this shot. She crossed her arms on a high rock in front of her, while spreading her legs wide on the white sand. She appeared to be looking out into the distance — and did not make direct eye contact with the camera.

Reppert wore a smoky eye, with defined brows and generous lashings of mascara. On her lips, the 32-year-old decided on a pale pink shade which accentuated her pretty pout. She wore her hair in a deep side path. Masses of her blonde tresses spilled over her one eye, shoulder, and arm in a cloud of golden silk.

Kourtney Reppert has a solid fan base of 1.4 million followers. She calls herself a “bombshell super mom,” and it’s easy to see why so many people follow her. Besides her good looks and perfect body, she also talks candidly about her everyday challenges. Currently, her Instagram Story features themes of depression, anxiety, and worry – topics that everyone can relate to.

Her latest Instagram post is already an instant hit with her followers. It has accumulated more than 9,000 likes, with many fans commenting about Reppert’s famed beauty. One fan wrote, “I think you are soooooooo sexy,” while another said, “Awesome beauty Kourtney.” An enamored follower even thought, “You are the most beautiful woman on the planet I swear! Incredibly gorgeous.” However, one staunch follower already had a role picked out for the blonde vixen.

“They should get you to be in the Baywatch sequel with the Rock, Kelly, Alexandra and Zac.”