Khloe Kardashian Goes Braless In White Suit

Khloe Kardashian has no problem showing off her post-baby body, and she’s proving it with her latest social media snapshot.

On Friday, Khloe took to her Instagram account to share a brand new photo of herself wearing a sexy pantsuit with a plunging neckline. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star decided to skip wearing a shirt, and also go braless under the suit jacket, showing off her bare chest for all to see.

In the photo, Khloe is seen wearing the silky white suit, which is cut down to her navel. Kardashian has her long, blonde hair parted down the middle and styled in straight strands, which fall down her back.

Khloe also wears a ton of over the top jewelry, including very large dangling earrings with gold fringe, and multiple necklaces that fall down her bare chest. She also sports multiple rings on her fingers and white polish on her nails.

Kardashian also dons a full face of makeup, which includes darkened brows and eyelashes, bronzed glow on her skin, highlighter on her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and soft pink lips lined in a darker pink liner.

The reality star says in the caption that everyone is a king or a queen, and needs to have “crown mentality.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian recently shocked some of her fans when she appeared on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, and talked about an array of personal issues including Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal, the family’s lawsuit with Blac Chyna, and even former drug use.

Cohen brought up the fact that Kim had admitted to using ecstasy in the past and wondered if Khloe and Kourtney had ever tried the drug. Khloe then admitted to popping the pills with Kim, while Kourtney also admitted that she had also used the drug, but not with her sisters.

Meanwhile, fans have been noticing Khloe’s new look, and some have even mistaken her for her youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, which Kardashian allegedly loves.

“Khloe loves looking younger, as do Kourtney and Kim. They’re all obsessed with looking young and good, and they often feel like they have to keep up with Kendall and Kylie, so being compared to them is always an honor for them. Khloe has worked extremely hard to look the best she ever has so she welcomes being mistaken for one of her younger sisters,” a source told Hollywood Life.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian’s personal life when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a new season later this year.