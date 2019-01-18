Olivia Culpo Looks Flawless In Snap With BFF Dove Cameron

The multi-talented duo caught some attention with a friendly embrace in New York City.

Olivia Culpo and Dove Cameron made the paparazzi very happy by posing together in an adorable BFF embrace. Both women showed off their flawless skin, luscious lips, and love for red and pink faux fur as the two took a break from their latest entertainment world activities.

Fans flocked to the Instagram photo of this adorable moment. Some followers pointed out that Dove and Olivia have perfect, and nearly matching, eyebrows. Others were quick to compliment the two with comments such as “beauty explosion,” and “Olivia is my face goals.”

Both women have been spending time in New York City for major career opportunities — opportunities that have helped catapult them even further into the spotlight. Page Six reported that former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo took to the streets in a cold-defying outfit that featured tiny bike shorts. This was part of the model’s collaborative fashion work with Express.

Known as Express X Olivia Culpo, this clothing collection was created by Culpo and contains reasonably priced items ranging from $35 to $138, for fans who want to rock their “GRL PWR.”

“The girl I’m designing for is me,” Culpo told the Los Angeles Times. “I grew up with a passion for fashion, but I was a savvy shopper. I didn’t really have the desire or the capability to spend a lot of money on clothes… I had to find things that were at affordable price points.”

Olivia Culpo has taken her experience as a beauty queen and fashion-lover in a similar direction with several other companies. She’s previously helped design special lines for Neiman Marcus, Bloomingdale’s, and Revolve. Culpo has expressed a fondness for this type of work, along with a goal of launching her own personal line in the future.

Actress and singer Dove Cameron has been in the Big Apple for the off-Broadway show Clueless: The Musical. Cameron starred as Cher during the production’s November 20, 2018, through January 12, 2019, run. It’s unclear at this time if there will be another off-Broadway run with a new cast.

Per Page Six, Cameron hosted a big wrap party for the Clueless: The Musical cast and crew on January 15. Tattoo artists were on-hand to help everyone permanently commemorate the show’s successful run by inking plaid hearts, “As If,” and “Whatever” on willing attendees. Dove Cameron joined in on the fun by having Cher’s popular phrase “As If” adorned upon her body.

Olivia Culpo and Dove Cameron both have many other things on the horizon. Cameron will star in this year’s Descendants 3 TV film and Culpo will next be seen in The Swing of Things.