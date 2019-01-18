Rob Kardashian Wins Big In Court, Judge Denies Blac Chyna’s Motion For Court Change

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have been embroiled in a heated legal battle for the past couple of years. Although the legal proceedings have been moving at what appears to be a snail’s pace, Rob Kardashian just received favorable news that may bring him one step closer to ending the battle with Blac Chyna, once and for all.

According to Radar Online, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s latest court appearance was due to a dispute over courts. It has been reported that Blac Chyna filed a “motion to reclassify” in hopes of having the case moved to a lower court due to the amount Rob is suing for. The famed model’s legal team is reportedly arguing that Rob Kardashian’s “$767,852 lawsuit for alleged damage to his home far exceeds the $25,000 minimum jurisdictional amount.” However, the judge reportedly seems to think otherwise.

On Friday, January 18, Judge Randolph M. Hammock rejected Blac Chyna’s motion. Hammock also included an explanation for the ruling — insisting Rob Kardashian only needs to justify 3.3 percent of the damages he’s suing for to meet the jurisdiction requirement. Since the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star reportedly will presumably meet that requirement, the case will not be moved. “Plaintiff need only prove 3.3% of the $767,852 in damages he is seeking in order to meet the $25,000 jurisdictional amount,” Hammock wrote in his ruling.

The latest reports about Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s court appearance follows a string of reports about the aftermath of their relationship. While breakups are usually the end of tumultuous relationships, unfortunately, the breakup was only the beginning of the drama for Rob and Chyna — because their daughter had just been born when things went from bad to worse. From social media meltdowns to reports of domestic violence, reports suggested Rob and Chyna’s relationship ended on very bad terms. At one point, things were so bad that Blac Chyna allegedly vandalized Kylie Jenner’s home — which is why he’s currently suing her.

Rob has claimed that Blac Chyna “violently attacked him and destroyed his sister Kylie Jenner’s home,” according to the publication. As a result of Chyna’s antics, Rob is reportedly “seeking $5,000 for property damage, $62,852 in security costs, $100,000 for pain, suffering and inconvenience, $100,000 for emotional distress and $500,00 in punitive damages.”

In addition to the vandalism lawsuit, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have also been going back and forth to court, battling over custody and child support for their daughter, Dream Kardashian. Although Blac Chyna made headlines flaunting all of her lavish assets on social media, she still insists Rob should continue to pay $20,000 a month in child support. As expected, Rob strongly disagrees. Now, to make matters worse, the two are at odds about Rob’s new love interest, Love & Hip Hop star Alexis Skyy.