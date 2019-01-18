Kate Gosselin’s Teen Daughter Mady Looks Just Like Her In Surprising New Photo

Jon and Kate's 18-year-old twin is unrecognizable in new photo.

Kate Gosselin has seemingly taken a hiatus from social media, but her grown daughter Mady hasn’t. Jon and Kate Gosselin’s 18-year-old twin daughter posted a new photo to Instagram during a recent trip to New York City. While it is unclear if Kate Gosselin and her 14-year-old sextuplets—four of whom live with her at the family’s Pennsylvania home—were also on the trip to the Big Apple, Mady made a point of mentioning that she is wearing her famous mom’s hat in the sweet shot.

Mady Gosselin’s post, which received more than 8000 likes, spawned a flurry of comments from fans who missed updates about the reality TV family over the holidays. Several Kate Plus 8 fans also noted how much Mady Gosselin looks like her mom, Kate, in the photo.

“You and your mom are a lot alike, Beautiful!” one fan wrote, while another added, “Mom’s magic is with ya. Have fun!”

Several fans also asked Mady what she was doing in New York, with one fan telling the former reality star, “What are you doing in NY? I think we’d rather hear about that than your hat. Hope you’re having fun.”

Other fans were reminded of the Gosselin family’s previous trip to the Big Apple to visit the American Girl store more than 10 years ago.

You can see Mady Gosselin’s new Instagram post below.

Mady Gosselin’s post comes nearly two months after her mom Kate’s last Instagram update, which was posted on Thanksgiving. While Mady’s estranged dad, Jon Gosselin, posted several Christmas and New Year’s Eve shots with sextuplet siblings Collin and Hannah—the two children he reportedly has custody of— the 43-year-old Kate Plus 8 star has provided no updates on how she and the other six Gosselin kids spent their holiday break.

In October, Kate Gosselin shocked fans with an 18th birthday photo of her firstborn daughters Mady and Cara, as the Inquisitr previously shared. Fans of the TLC family were blown away by the photo, which showed the now-adult sisters holding oversized gold “18” balloons. Many fans commented on how much the Gosselin twins have grown up since being away from the reality TV spotlight.

Reality TV fans have been following the Gosselin family since 2007. The last episode of Kate Gosselin’s reality TV show, Kate Plus 8, aired in July 2017. The famous family’s reality show has gone on an extended break before—in 2014, the show returned after a nearly three-year hiatus—but the next show on the lineup is reportedly Kate Plus Date, which will follow the mom of eight’s dating life. No premiere date has been set for Kate Plus Date.

Take a look at the video below to see Jon and Kate Gosselin’s previous trip to New York City for Mady and Cara’s 6th birthday.