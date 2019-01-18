Jasmine Sanders Rocks A Skimpy Bikini In Her Rookie Model Shoot For 2019 ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’ Issue

The issue will be released later than usual this year, but is chock full of incredible photos.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit fans will have to wait until May for the 2019 issue to be released, but judging by the new and veteran bikini models included in it, it’ll be worth the wait.

The swimsuit issue is usually released in February. Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Editor MJ Day explained the change on their website.

“When Sports Illustrated launched SI Swimsuit in 1964, they chose February because back then there was a gap in sports. But now there is no shortage of sports events in winter, so moving the issue to May aligns us perfectly with the joy that comes with the start of summer. I love the way this year’s issue is shaping up – it’s sexy but also shatters perceptions while being an empowering celebration of our incredible models,” Day said.

The 2019 photo shoot captured amazing photos of up-and-coming swimwear styles modeled by an impressive group of women. Some are rookies, like Jasmine Sanders, while others are veterans who have been fortunate to be a part of past shoots.

One shoot was held on Kangaroo Island in South Australia, with a second one in Costa Rica. Sanders, also fondly known as Golden Barbie, couldn’t contain her excitement at being named to the 2019 rookie class.

“I’m so excited to be part of the Sports Illustrated family! I love that they celebrate all types of women with different body types from different backgrounds. I can’t wait to be alongside such icons as Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum, Irina Shayk, Chrissy Teigen, and Ashley Graham, just to name a few,” she told Sports Illustrated.

Sanders was born in Germany, but grew up in South Carolina. The 27-year-old began modeling professionally at the age of 13 — and landed covers like InStyle, Harper’s Bazaar, and LOVE Magazine. She appeared on the cover of Elle Turkey‘s November 2018 issue. Sanders has appeared in American Vogue and Vogue Italia, and she’s strutted her stuff on the runway for Jeremy Scott, Miu Miu, Ralph Lauren, and Moschino.

So where did her nickname of “Golden Barbie” come from?

“I had a teacher who used to call me Goldilocks in school because of my curls, and my friends used to tell me I looked like a life-size Barbie,” Jasmine told Vogue. “One day, my sister and I were playing around with silly usernames for social media, and we put the two together.”

On the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue website, Sander’s adorable reaction to the news that she would be included in the 2019 issue was captured on camera, and her fans appreciated both her cuteness and her candor.