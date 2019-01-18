‘Playboy’ Vixen Khloe Terae Shows Off Serious Cleavage For Ten Year Challenge Snap

Playboy model Khloe Terae took to her Instagram to participate in the trendy 10-year challenge that’s been taking over social media. The glamour model shared a side-by-side shot of herself in two outfits, both of a similar color — but the two photos could not have been any more different.

In the picture on the left of the collage, Terae, who was 15 at the time of the shoot, wore a baby pink dress with a sweetheart neckline. The flowing garb looked like something the model might have worn to a prom complete with pretty bow at her midsection, and her half-up hairdo added to that vibe. What Terae’s 2.1 million followers might have noticed first in terms of how the Playboy playmate might have changed over the years is the lack of her trademark curves in the throwback snap.

To the right of the collage, those voluptuous curves where put on full display. The model wore a see-through, one piece lingerie set that left little to the imagination. The light pink number showed off Terae’s ample cleavage, as her buxom chest was front and center of the snap. The high-cut garb showed off her toned legs and her tantalizing hips. Her rock hard abs where visible through the lace of the one-piece, and her firm arms were shown off gorgeously as she held up one hand to play with her flowing blond hair.

In the more recent photo, she wore her honey colored locks in loose curls that spilled over her shoulders and chest. She wore a glittering eye shadow that made her eyes pop, and pearly-pink lipstick that highlighted her plump pout. She wore contouring to accentuate her flawless features, and kept the accessories simple — choosing simple, thin bangles and a couple of delicate rings.

The Canadian native is no stranger to showing off her gorgeous assets to her social media platforms. In a shot from earlier this month, the model showed off her acrobatic skills by posting a photo of herself mid back bend with one leg extended fully in the air. For that snap, she wore a skin-tight, hot pink work out set, which featured a pair of tiny shorts and a body-hugging shirt that showed off her midriff and chiseled midsection.

In the beginning of the new year, Terae wowed her fans with a sultry snap of herself wearing a lacy bralette that showed off her midsection and full-bodied chest. She paired the look with high waisted leather pants, and a smoky makeup palette that made her features stand out flawlessly for the closeup.