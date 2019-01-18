Wendy Williams Taking An ‘Extended Break’ From Her Talk Show For Medical Reasons

The new year has not started off well for Wendy Williams. The talk show host has not been on the air since late December due to an injury, and now one of her medical conditions is going to keep her off of television for an undetermined amount of time.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the 54-year-old TV personality sustained a hairline fracture on her right shoulder on Sunday, December 16. While the pain meds made her a bit loopy on her show that week, she continued on despite the discomfort until it was time for her scheduled Christmas break.

The syndicated series was originally slated to return with all-new episodes on January 7. However, the statuesque star was still on the mend and not quite ready to resume her job on live TV.

On January 14, The Wendy Williams Show began airing brand-new episodes, but without Williams in her famous plush purple chair. Instead, a panel of “Hot Talkers” — including Don Lemon, Ali Wentworth, Carla Hall, Gary Owen, Finesse Mitchell, Mario Cantone, Sharon Carpenter, and Carrie Kegan — filled in for her during the week.

A new return date for Williams was set for January 21.

But, mid-day on Friday, January 18, an official statement was posted to Williams’ Twitter account explaining that, over the last few days, she “experienced complications regarding her Graves’ disease that will require treatment.”

“Wendy will be under the strict supervision of her physicians, and as part of her care, there will be significant time spent in the hospital. Despite her strong desire to return, she is taking a necessary, extended break from her show to focus on her personal and physical well-being.”

In the statement, Williams — who also suffers hyperthyroidism — also thanked her fans, aka the Wendy Watchers, for their well-wishes and respect of her family’s privacy at this difficult time.

The company that distributes and produces The Wendy Williams Show, Debmar-Mercury, also released a statement. It said that they “wholeheartedly support Wendy in this decision to take the time she needs” and “will welcome her back with open arms the moment she is ready.”

Expect to see repeat episodes of the program the week of January 21. Then, starting on Monday, January 28, the series will be back with new shows featuring “a variety of hosts.”

The Daytime Emmy-nominated Wendy Williams Show has been on the air since 2008. It is currently in the midst of celebrating its 10th season on television.