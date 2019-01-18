‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Monday, January 21: Hope & Liam’s Marriage Takes A Knock

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) may face their biggest challenge yet. It appears as if the couple who have endured so much heartache over the last few weeks are about to face another hurdle. According to Highlight Hollywood, the couple will struggle as they come to terms with the loss of their daughter Elizabeth Avalon Spencer.

The first person that Hope saw when she opened her eyes after Beth’s birth was Liam. Instead of sharing with her the joyous news of their daughter’s arrival, Liam was tasked to tell his wife the news that would break her heart. Bold and the Beautiful viewers saw the heart-wrenching scenes of Hope and Liam dealing with their grief. From the memorial service to the quietly devastating scenes where they only had each other to lean on for support, the couple has had each other’s backs.

Recently, Hope told Liam to get out of the cabin. He pitched up at Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) house and told her that he wanted to see Kelly (Zoe Pennington and Chloe Maria Teperman). At the time, he felt selfish because he knew that he would feel better if he held his eldest daughter, while Hope could not hold her child.

It seems as if Liam was correct to assume that his wife would feel some sort of resentment that he has Kelly in his life. Per She Knows Soaps, Liam will be shocked at Hope’s latest outburst. Hope feels that Liam cannot possibly understand the depth of her pain over losing Beth. She thinks that because he has Kelly, a living daughter, there is no way that he is able to comprehend what she is going through.

This is definitely tough for Liam. #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/Nchb3uzmoW — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 16, 2019

Of course, Bold and the Beautiful viewers have seen that both these parents are taking the death of their daughter pretty hard. Although Liam puts on a brave front, he has broken down unexpectedly and shed many tears for his daughter who did not make it.

Bold and the Beautiful preview states that Hope and Liam’s marriage will “face stressors” and it certainly is taking a toll on their relationship. Hope feels that Liam already has a family while hers was ripped away from her. Hope’s rejection of his grief could make Liam feel as if she does not take his pain seriously. Will the death of Beth rip Hope and Liam apart? And if that is not enough for the couple to deal with, they will soon face the reality of Steffy becoming a mother again, too.

Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.