Kendall Jenner Goes Completely Nude At The Beach On Instagram

Kendall Jenner was one of the women selected by photographer Russell James for his newest edition of Angels, a limited-run and collectible book featuring nudes of some of the most loved Victoria’s Secret models. A sneak peek of the book on Instagram shows one of the photos that was taken for the book, as Kendall went completely nude and posed at the beach. The black-and-white image shows the model sitting on her knees in the sand with ocean waves in the backdrop, as she censored her curves with her right arm. She looked over her right shoulder and was caught mid-laugh, wearing her hair down in a simple middle part. It was geo-tagged Carpinteria, California, and the photographer described that in order to shoot Kendall for the book with privacy, they headed to a private home on the California coast.

Fans commented, “beautiful shot,” “always the best,” and “how gorgeous!”

Meanwhile, Jenner has taken a stab at the 10-year challenge on Instagram, as she reflected on her 13-year-old self and her acne problems, both in a post and in Stories. She shared a collage of two photos from her teenage years, as she noted that she used to run home crying “because people would stare at my skin.” She followed that up with a makeup-free selfie from today.

As usual, Kendall is keeping busy with her various engagements, being a sought-after model and celebrity. Last spring, Jenner opened up to Vogue about her progress in her career.

“I made it a point at the beginning of 2017 to consciously slow down, take more time for myself, be more selective and not just do whatever my agents tell me to do.”

She even admitted that “I had a lot of people in the industry say to me, ‘I know you have a busy schedule—what do you do to stay calm, cool, and collected?’ I was like, ‘Um, nothing?’ And then one day, when I was having a freak-out—I was having multiple freak-outs—I was like, OK, I’m going to try this. So I found this lady, she’s awesome, she taught me TM, and I love it.”

Kendall’s decided to get back into her original love of horseback riding and to study Transcendental Meditation, or TM for short. Considering that she’s such a well-known celebrity, it’s not too surprising to hear that her life can reach a high-stress level. TM has been used successfully by many people for anxiety, OCD, and even things like stage fright, according to Vogue.