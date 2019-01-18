Wells Adams Blasts ‘Bobby Bones Show’ Over Comments That Sarah Hyland Will Have To Buy Her Own Engagement Ring

The 'Bachelor in Paradise' star sets the record straight about his life with the wealthy actress.

Wells Adams is firing back at comments that his girlfriend, actress Sarah Hyland, will have to pay for her own engagement ring when they get engaged.

The Bachelor in Paradise star, who has been dating the millionaire Modern Family actress since late 2017, set the record straight after iHeart radio host Bobby Bones’ sidekicks, Lunchbox and Amy Brown, made fun of his financial status on their show.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Adams responded to the comments about him and his future fiancée on his own iHeart podcast, Your Favorite Things, revealing that his “one pet peeve is when people say that Sarah pays for everything.” Adams then vented to his co-host Brandi Cyrus about the situation.

“Can I go on the record right here? I will pay for this ring, I promise you. It will come out of my bank account, OK?”

On the Bobby Bones Show, Lunchbox reportedly poked fun at Wells Adams’ move from Nashville to live with Hyland in California, speculating the Bachelor Nation star went from “a little one bedroom apartment here in Nashville and now he’s living in a mansion with a multimillionaire.”

“By the way, I did not live in a one bedroom apartment in Nashville,” Adams responded. “I was like, motherf**ker, I owned a house then, a two-bedroom house, by the way, in East Nashville. At the end of the deal, I had two houses in Nashville!”

Adams revealed that after he competed on JoJo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette and first met Bones and his co-hosts—who, like him, all work for iHeart Radio and used to work in the same building in Nashville—he was immediately trolled.

“They’ve been trolling me for years,” Adams said. “Years. It’s just weird because we work for the same company so you’d think they’d be on my side. You’d think that they’d be rooting for me.”

“It’s all about money to them. It had to be the apartment that I lived in, not the house that I owned. Oh no, don’t forget, it’s her house. Just so you know. It’s her house. Yeah, they live together, but it’s her house. Don’t forget. Or like, I can’t afford the ring. But f I’ve learned anything throughout my career it’s that success in life has very little to do with your bank account.”

Bobby Bones, who was the most recent winner of ABC’s Dancing With the Stars, later hit Twitter to make it clear he wasn’t involved in any Wells Adams bashing and that he actually defended the Bachelor in Paradise star during the podcast.

“Maybe Wells is trying to start something with me for this press,” Bones tweeted. “But I like the guy. I got no beef.”

I said no such thing. ever. maybe wells is trying to start something with me for this press. But I like the guy. I got no beef. actually when all of this below was said, I disagreed with it . https://t.co/9w0hn23Tcx — Bobby Bones (@mrBobbyBones) January 18, 2019

Sarah Hyland previously talked to People about her live-in relationship with Wells Adams, revealing that moving in together “brought us closer.”

“I don’t think it’s been long enough to discover pet peeves with each other,” the Modern Family star said in 2018. “I think we’re in the honeymoon phase of living together. It’s good that nothing is already starting because then I think that would be a bad sign.”

