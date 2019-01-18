Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Famous Hourglass Figure In A Shimmery Versace Dress On Instagram

Social media and reality television queen Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram account on Friday afternoon, and posted a picture from Versace fittings wherein she is featured wearing a shimmery two-piece dress — one which allowed her to flaunt her enviable figure. Kimberly tied her hair into a high ponytail, wore no makeup, and completed the look with a pair of black boots.

Within 30 minutes of having been posted, the picture in question racked up 808,000 likes and more than 4,000 comments. “I’m soooo in love with the skirt,” one person commented on the picture. “I just love your face with no makeup.”

Another commentator agreed with the above statement, and wrote that “Kim looks incredibly beautiful without makeup!” Another commentator added the following comment to express his admiration for Kim.

“You are so glamorous, Kim. Anything you wear looks gorgeous on you. And you look beautiful whether you wear makeup or not because you are the definition of perfection. Love you so much!”

A few people pointed out that Kim’s choice of footwear doesn’t go with the outfit at all, while a few also opined that Kim resembled her sister, Kendall Jenner, in the picture. Prior to posting the current picture, Kim had posted an up-close snapshot of herself to Instagram. In that image, she was featured wearing a full face of makeup to advertise her cosmetics line, KKW beauty.

Kim wore a dark red lipstick, matching nail color, and a brown-0tinted eyeshadow. The post in question garnered 1.6 million likes, and fans praised the 38-year-old star for her youthful appearance by using phrases like “incredibly beautiful,” “goddess in the truest sense of the word,” “you never age,” and “the most beautiful woman in the world.” But amid the plethora of nice comments, there were some negative remarks too — per usual — wherein people criticized Kim for promoting fake beauty ideals because of her plastic surgeries.

Earlier in the week, Kim had shared another picture from her Halloween fittings, one where she was featured wearing a white lingerie set. The post received 4.9 million likes and close to 30,000 comments. As the Inquisitr reported, Kim Kardashian chose the lingerie set for her Halloween costume — and she and her sisters had dressed up as Victoria’s Secret angels for one of the seasonal parties. The costumes became exceedingly popular amongst the sisters’ fans, and many expressed that they would wear the same outfit for their upcoming theme parties.