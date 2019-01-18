Dog Food Recall Expanded By FDA Despite Manufacturer’s Dispute

More brands are implicated in salmonella and vitamin D toxicity crisis that threatens man’s best friend.

Several dog food brands have been dealing with a massive vitamin D-related FDA recall since November, and the recall list continues to expand. Although vitamin D is a necessary nutrient, dogs that receive too much of it can develop serious health issues. There are now nine brands implicated in this growing crisis, along with a total of 14 different types of dry dog food. To make matters even worse, at least one other dog food brand has now tested positive for salmonella.

Per USA Today, dog food owners who have purchased A+ Answers Straight Beef Formula for Dogs are being asked by the FDA to throw away any remaining product. When the FDA tested a sample of this food, they found evidence of salmonella. Lystn, the manufacturer of A+ Answers, disputes this claim and has not instituted a nationwide recall. A spokesperson for Lystn claims that four other samples from the same batch tested negative for salmonella.

It is Lystn’s belief (as well as our science advisors) that the initial sample sent from Nebraska may have been cross-contaminated in the lab, transport or elsewhere and should not be considered a representative sample.

The Inquisitr previously reported vitamin D toxicity has also been a major FDA concern since November 2018. Some of the early signs of vitamin D toxicity include loss of appetite, increased thirst, and weight loss. For some dogs, ingesting too much vitamin D can lead to worse symptoms, ranging from excessive drooling and vomiting to renal dysfunction. Dogs who don’t receive immediate medical assistance for renal dysfunction face a high risk of early death.

The brands affected by the vitamin D toxicity recall include:

Ahold Delhaize

Nature’s Promise Chicken & Brown Rice Dog Food

Nature’s Place Real Country Chicken and Brown Rice Dog Food

ANF, Inc.

ANF Lamb and Rice Dry Dog Food

Elm Pet Foods, Inc.

ELM Chicken and Chickpea Recipe

ELM K9 Naturals Chicken Recipe

King Soopers

Abound Chicken and Brown Rice Recipe Dog Food

Kroger

Abound Chicken and Brown Rice Recipe Dog Food

Lidl

Orlando Grain-Free Chicken & Chickpea Superfood Recipe Dog Food

Natural Life Pet Products

Chicken & Potato Dry Dog Food

Nutrisca

Chicken and Chickpea Dry Dog Food

Sunshine Mills, Inc.

Old Glory Hearty Turkey and Cheese Flavor Dog Food

Evolve Chicken & Rice Puppy Dry Dog Food

Sportsman’s Pride Large Breed Puppy Dry Dog Food

Triumph Chicken & Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food

FOX8 indicated that some of the dogs who have eaten these products became violently ill. Due to the continual growth of this serious issue, the FDA has also cautioned pet owners to keep an eye on the news for additions to the recall list. You can find all of the pertinent UPC codes, lot numbers, and expiration dates on the FDA’s official press release.

Consumers who have any of the indicated dry food should immediately stop giving it their dogs. Dog food that has been recalled by the FDA should be thrown away or returned to the point of purchase for a refund.