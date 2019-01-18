WWE Rumors: Huge Update On All Wrestlers Who Have Requested Their Releases And If WWE Will Grant Them

Just because a superstar asks for their release doesn't mean they are going to get it.

Over the course of the last week, a whole host of superstars have reportedly asked to be released from their WWE contracts. These different wrestling talents have decided that they don’t like their current positions with the company and are ready to head elsewhere. Well, after the news has leaked out about all of these superstars wanting to leave the brands of WWE, there is now a huge update on all of their release requests.

The Revival was the first to reportedly ask for their release, and it happened after their match on this week’s Monday Night Raw. As reported by Inquisitr, Mike and Maria Kanellis have also asked for their release from the company and Dolph Ziggler also appears to want out as well.

Well, requesting your release from a contract does not necessarily mean that it’s something that will be granted. These superstars signed a contract and even if they don’t want to honor it, WWE may end up forcing them to do so or simply making them wait until it expires.

According to the Wrestling Observer, by way of Cageside Seats, none of the recent release requests have been granted. As a matter of fact, none of them are even expected to be granted by WWE.

WWE

PW Insider is reporting that Dolph Ziggler turned down a recent offer from WWE to become a backstage producer. Ziggler hasn’t been seen on WWE television since early January and he’s removed all references to his ring name from his social media accounts.

Ziggler is about to set out on a comedy tour and his contract reportedly expires on January 31, 2019, but that remains to be seen.

The releases requested by Mike and Maria Kanellis reportedly came three weeks ago, but they’ve already been denied. So, it appears as if the couple is staying where they are and working out or sitting out the rest of their deal.

The Revival has indeed asked for a release, but they’re still on the schedule for this weekend’s Raw live events. It’s not known just when the current contracts or Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder expire, but WWE is not expected to grant any releases.

With the rash of WWE superstars asking for their releases lately, it’s difficult to believe that All Elite Wrestling’s creation doesn’t have anything to do with it. There is no way of knowing if Vince McMahon and company will grant these releases, but as of now, these superstars are not going anywhere.