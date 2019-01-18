Watch TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Vs FC Bayern Munich Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, German Bundesliga Is Back

The German Bundesliga returns from its winter break with defending champions Bayern Munich facing seventh-place Hoffenheim.

The Bundesliga is back, and the 2019 opening match will see 28-time champions Bayern Munich renew what looks like an increasingly uphill quest for their seventh consecutive title, per Sky Sports, when they take on seventh-place TSG 1899 Hoffenheim on Friday. But Hoffenheim will hope to break a streak of six consecutive Bundesliga draws with a win — one that would put them in a European qualifying slot — in the match that will live stream from Baden-Württemberg.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs. FC Bayern Munich German Bundesliga 2018-2019 post-break opening match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Central European Time at the 30,000-seat Rhein-Neckar-Arena in Sinsheim, Baden-Württemberg, Germany, on Friday, January 18. In the United Kingdom, the match gets underway at 7:30 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time, while in the United States, the start time is 2:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. Fans in India can watch the Bundesliga match at 1 a.m. on Saturday morning, India Standard Time, on January 19.

After a halting start to their 2018/2019 campiagn, Bayern appear to have found a groove recently, keeping clean sheets in four straight league matches, including a 1-0 victory over fourth-place RB Leipzig. They have won 16 of their last 19 away games in the league, according to WhoScored.com statistics.

But Hoffenheim, despite sitting seventh on the table, rank fifth in the Bundesliga in goals scored. They have notched 32, just four fewer than Bayern, thanks to a well-distributed scoring attack that features two strikers with six goals apiece. One of those strikers is 19-year-old English sensation Reiss Nelson — on loan from Arsenal for the 2018/2019 season — per Soccerway.

19-year-old Reiss Nelson, on loan from Arsenal, leads TSG 1899 Hoffenheim with six goals. Christian Kaspar-Bartke / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs. FC Bayern Munich 2018-2019 German Bundesliga Round 18 match, use the stream provided by Fox Sports Go. Bear in mind that accessing the Fox Sports Go live stream requires login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider.

To watch the TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs. FC Bayern Munich showdown stream live for free without a cable subscription, fans in the United States may sign up for a free trial of an “over the top” streaming TV package such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, or Fubo TV. All three of those internet TV packages require credit card information and subscription fees — but they all offer seven-day free trial periods. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that free week, fans can watch the Die Kraichgauer vs. Die Roten showdown live stream at no charge.

In Germany, Eurosport 2 HD Xtra will carry the Bundesliga re-opening match live stream. In the United Kingdom, a live stream of Hoffenheim vs. Bayern will be carried by BT Sport, and may be accessed inside the U.K. only. In India, HotStar will live stream the entire 2018-2019 Bundesliga season.

In other countries around the world, FC Bayern TV will live stream the Friday match.

For a comprehensive list of other outlets around the globe that may carry a live stream of TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs. FC Bayern Munich, be sure to consult the information at Live Soccer TV.