‘The Challenge: War Of The Worlds’ Might Introduce New Contenders Along The Way

Devin Walker's new tweet has fans wondering what it means for the cast.

MTV has just announced its Season 33 cast for the upcoming The Challenge: War of the Worlds. The new season of the hit reality competition series will be a fresh start for The Challenge which just closed out a trilogy with Final Reckoning late last year. Season 33 will take on the feel of former Fresh Meat seasons, with the cast being half veterans and half newcomers. This time around, the newcomers (known as prospects) are all from other reality series like Big Brother, The Bachelorette, and American Ninja Warrior.

Despite there being 34 contenders listed as of right now, a new tweet from a past Challenge cast member has some fans thinking that will change along the way. Devin Walker has competed on four different seasons of The Challenge and made one appearance on spin-off series, Champs vs. Stars. These days, Devin is more known for his feud with longtime veteran Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio but fans won’t see that in Season 33, or will they?

After the cast was announced earlier this week, fans began asking where veterans like Tony Raines, Marie Roda, and Devin were this time around. Devin responded.

“For everyone wondering if/why I’m not on #waroftheworlds here’s the deal… it ain’t over till it’s over… @tonyraines and I might have something up our sleeves for ya,” he tweeted with a mouthless emoji.

Tony responded to Devon’s mysterious tweet with an “shh” emoji, only heightening fans expectations.

Immediately, viewers on Twitter began wondering what Devin was hinting at, with a few suggesting the tweet meant he and Tony would be joining the cast somewhere throughout the season. Mid-season contestants aren’t anything new for The Challenge, as this is a plot line that’s been going on for several seasons.

After trolls took over the comment section on Devin’s post, the Challenge competitor began responding with some Grade A sass. Some viewers noted they didn’t want to see Devin back on the show and were hoping his tweet didn’t mean that he was.

The cast for season 33 of The Challenge was announced and its the first time in 7 seasons I won’t be apart of it!! Tony Time had to take a little break time. I’m hoping the other Vets can hold it down and good luck to all the newbies! You’re gonna need it!! @ChallengeMTV pic.twitter.com/0afG5d998M — Tony Raines (@tonyraines) January 16, 2019

In Final Reckoning, Devon appeared halfway through the season with Cory Wharton to challenge competitors for their spot in the show. Devon and Cory ended up defeating Zach Nichols, Amanda Garcia, Da’Vonne Rogers, and Jozea Flores to officially join the cast but were soon disqualified after Cory got physical with Tony.

Mercenaries have also been a tactic of Challenge producers in a few seasons where old competitors would return to take out a cast member in an elimination challenge. Beating a cast member did not mean they joined the cast, they were just there for one competition only.

To find out how it all plays out, catch The Challenge: War of the Worlds when it debuts on MTV February 4.