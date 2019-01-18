Kylie Jenner Poses In Bikini Alongside Daughter Stormi During Tropical Vacation

Kylie Jenner is celebrating the first birthday of her baby daughter, Stormi Webster, with an envy-inducing tropical vacation.

The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan has been sharing a few pictures of her secret vacation destination with her 124 million Instagram followers, with the last one being an adorable snap of herself and baby Stormi wearing matching bathing suits. While her toddler has her back turned to the camera, showing the cute neon-green bathing piece her mama chose for her, Kylie is sporting a matching green two-piece as she holds her daughter in a warm embrace.

The 21-year-old looks at Stormi endearingly while they pose near an outside-shower, with Kylie completing her beach look with a few jewelry pieces, including hoop earrings, a gold watch, as well as a bracelet and several rings across her fingers. She sported her raven locks, which she recently dyed back to her original color after months of platinum blonde and a few pink- and blue-hair stints, in a loose, beachy-wavy style with a side part. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star flaunted her impressive curves and tanned color as she continued to enjoy her sun-drenched vacation.

Although it is unclear whether Stormi’s dad, rapper Travis Scott, joined the girls for the luxurious trip, it appears that Kylie’s bestie Jordyn Woods is also living her best life in paradise as she has posted photos on her own Instagram page that point to the fact that she’s vacationing with her BFF.

Kylie’s other posts show the dream house that the ladies are staying at, which is right by the ocean and is surrounded by blue skies and palm trees. According to a video she shared to social media, there’s also an outside lounging area, which features a huge infinity swimming pool that overlooks the ocean. Jordyn also shared a picture of the gorgeous pink-and-orange sunset at the idyllic beach in front of their house, with Stormi’s adorable tiny feet printed on the sand.

Although Stormi’s birthday isn’t until February 1, it seems like Kylie is fully committed to a full few weeks of celebrations, which started with the current beach getaway. Earlier this month, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul revealed on Instagram that she was “too excited” for Stormi’s birthday, and has already started wrapping gifts.

“My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding,” Kylie wrote on Instagram last year when she finally revealed the news of the birth of her baby girl after hiding her pregnancy for months.