Ariana Grande’s ‘7 Rings’: Fans Hilariously React To The New Single’s Rich Lyrics

Ariana Grande’s latest track is here to remind listeners of how broke they are. Just hours ago, the pop star released her new single, “7 Rings,” in which she sings about all the lavish expenses she can afford. While many fans are praising the tune for its undertones about women’s empowerment, some have taken to social media to share their how their bank accounts are feeling after listening, according to Us Weekly.

“Whoever said money can’t solve your problems / Must not have had enough money to solve ’em,” Grande sings in the track, which was released on Friday. “They say, ‘Which one?’ I say, ‘Nah, I want all of ’em’ / Happiness is the same price as red-bottoms.”

The rest of the tune boasts how retail therapy has helped the 25-year-old singer get over her ex-fiance Pete Davidson — and lists a few of her current favorite possessions, such as the matching rings that she bought for herself and six close friends.

Fans were quick to joke that the song is surely a hit, but sort of depressing to anyone with less than $1 million in their bank account.

“Ariana called all of us broke and we’re not complaining #7Rings,” one Twitter user wrote, pairing the quip with a photo of Grande from her Sweetener album.

Another said that listening to “7 Rings” made them delete their banking app so they didn’t have to see “how poor [they] are.”

Several other users called themselves out for enjoying the song, while knowing that they have less than $10 in their accounts.

"Me after listening to #7rings, but only having $1.39 to my name," one person wrote

In December, Grande explained the inspiration for “7 Rings” after being nominated as Billboard‘s Woman of the Year. The singer said in an interview that she had been out in New York City with her friends just after her split with Davidson, and it had been a “challenging” day.

“Me and my friends went to Tiffany’s together, just because we needed some retail therapy,” the record-breaking pop star said.

She continued on to say that they had a few too many glasses of champagne during their visit, which led to the big purchase that inspired her new single.

“We bought seven engagement rings, and when I got back to the studio I gave everybody a friendship ring,” Grande said.

In addition to the new single, Grande also released a music video featuring her friends Tayla Parx, Rim Taya Shawki, Victoria Monet, Njomza, Alexa Luria, and Courtney Chipolone, according to Elle.