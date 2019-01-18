Wells Adams Doesn’t Believe What Colton Underwood Is Saying About His Season Of ‘The Bachelor’

The 'Bachelor in Paradise' bartender calls BS on ABC's leading man.

Wells Adams isn’t buying what Colton Underwood is selling. The outspoken Bachelor in Paradise bartender, who found love away from ABC’s cameras with Modern Family star Sarah Hyland, says he doesn’t believe the current Bachelor star’s recent comment that he doesn’t care if he becomes “the most hated Bachelor” in the history of the ABC dating show.

Adams told Entertainment Tonight he got to spend time with Underwood while filming last summer’s season of Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico, and he knows the former NFL player is all about competition.

“BS!” Adams said of Colton’s surprising admission that he doesn’t care whether he goes down as the most-hated star of the ABC franchise.

“He was a professional athlete. That means you’re the most competitive. If you’re really competitive, you don’t want to be known as the worst, you want to be known as the best.”

Adams also revealed that he is a superfan of Colton’s season due to all of the “villains” in his cast, but also that he’s a bit concerned about The Bachelor star himself, who Adams says seems to be focused on appearances. Colton Underwood fell into a messy trap with Tia Booth on last summer’s Bachelor in Paradise because of it.

“He’s obviously very self-aware, which I think is good for life but terrible for this show because you’re constantly worried about the optics of it all, and how this is going to translate on television. I think he fell in that trap in Paradise, where he was like, ‘Everyone is going to hate me if I keep on hurting this girl’s feelings so I need to kind of pretend to be her boyfriend!’ That’s the wrong play. He should’ve, day one of Paradise, been like, ‘Listen, it’s not going to happen. I want to date other people.’ I hope he doesn’t fall into the same traps here, like, ‘I need to date so-and-so because it’s going to look the best.'”

Of course, Colton Underwood probably isn’t in any danger of being labeled the most hated Bachelor. The ABC reality franchise, currently in its 23rd male-led season, has had several other leading men who have that titled covered.

Juan Pablo Galavis went down in history as one of the most disliked stars of the show, but Brad Womack, who starred as The Bachelor twice and still didn’t find a wife, is a close second. Other fans are still mad at Jason Mesnick for dumping Melissa Rycroft during a blindside on the After the Final Rose special. And even last season’s Bachelor, Arie Luyendyk Jr., has been called into question for how he handled his breakup with Becca Kufrin.

Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.