Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Choose Sweet Photo For Latest Thank You Card

Following their stunning first Christmas card as a married couple sent out last month, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have sent out a second card thanking fans for their well-wishes, the Daily Mail reported.

Royal fan Instagram account loopycrown3 shared images of both the front and back of the postcard she received from the duke and duchess, which featured a sweet photo of the couple from their royal tour of Australia last year.

In the picture, taken in the town of Dubbo, Meghan is captured holding a large black umbrella over her husband’s head, lovingly smiling at him as he gives a speech to locals from behind a podium.

The opposite side included a word of thanks sent on behalf of Meghan and Harry.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, thank you for the very kind message you sent for Christmas,” the card read. “This was most thoughtful of you and greatly appreciated by Their Royal Highnesses who send their best wishes for Christmas, and for the New Year.”

This is the second official card of the season from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who sent one out before Christmas that featured a never-before-seen shot from their wedding reception at Frogmore House in May of last year.

In the first black-and-white photo, Meghan and Harry stand with their backs to the camera sweetly embracing each other as they watch fireworks erupt, lighting up the night sky.

Royally casual! Harry and Meghan's latest thank you card shows the dressed-down couple sheltering from the rain in Australia – after their VERY glamorous Christmas missive https://t.co/RrzVTsl2DO — The_News_DIVA???? (@The_News_DIVA) January 18, 2019

The duke and duchess seem to be well versed in the art of sending out thank you cards. As previously reported by the Daily Mail, a mother from Australia recently shared a post on Twitter revealing that her children had received a belated thank you note from the royal couple after her children had invited them to afternoon tea during their royal tour of Australia in October.

The note written on behalf of Meghan and Harry thanked Kelwyn White’s four children for the invitation, and apologized for the delayed response, as the couple has received an “enormous volume of correspondence” over the last few months.

Each child was also given a special black-and-white photo of the couple from their wedding.

Mother reveals how Harry and Meghan sent her delighted kids a belated thank you note after they invited couple for afternoon tea https://t.co/1x5vYxlx0e — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) January 15, 2019

Meghan and Harry are currently expecting their first child, and the duchess recently let slip the baby’s due date during the couple’s first royal engagement of the year together in Liverpool, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. With any luck, next year’s holiday cards will feature not two but three faces, hopefully giving royal watchers a new snap of the family with their newborn.