‘RHOC’ Star Tamra Judge Facing Backlash After Son Posts Explosive Transphobic Rant Calling For Murder

In an online rant this week, Real Housewives of Orange County star Tarma Judge’s son Ryan Vieth shared a series of volatile posts where he attacks a transitioning child and calls for the murder of the person who sued a Colorado baker for refusing to make a cake for a gender transition party. Us Magazine reveals that Judge commented support on Vieth’s post, and now fans are calling for the 51-year-old to be removed from the show.

Vieth posted a series of comments this week, all of which have been deleted at this point, attacking transsexual people. In one post, the 33-year-old commented on an article about Britain’s first transgendered family, who are assisting their 5-year-old in transitioning.

“LETS BE F**KING REAL, THE WORLD IS F**KED. COMPLETELY F**KED,” he wrote. “The only thing that kid should be transitioning into is being a 6 year old. Anything else is abusive brainwashing.”

Tamra Judge liked her son’s post and added a comment supporting his position.

“Wow that’s sad. 5 year old can not make a decision like that,” she wrote.

Judge removed her comment and says that she “did not mean to offend anyone.”

A source close to Judge said that she was just commenting on the story itself and believes that a 5-year-old may not be old enough to make such a big decision. Another source told Radar that the reality star doesn’t share her son’s views.

Vieth’s comments didn’t end there. He commented on a second article talking about a Colorado baker who refused to make a cake celebrating a gender transition.

“Hopefully this guy goes on a rampage and kills whatever transgendered f**k head took him to court. Ooops did I just say that,” Vieth wrote. “This country needs to kill off this f**kery bullshit.”

Both of Vieth’s posts have since been removed, though All About the Tea managed to snag screenshots before they were gone.

He replaced the post with one saying that his 1st Amendment rights had been violated and suggested that he accidentally deleted the post when he was trying to delete a comment.

“You want to be transgender cool thats your life but dont push your transgender bulls**t on me or America,” his comment says.

The backlash against Judge and Vieth was swift. While some people held Judge responsible for her son’s opinions, most were upset that she commented on her son’s post and seemed to support his position. Comments include statements calling for Judge to be fired from the show or for the reality TV star to remove herself.

Vieth’s Instagram page has been taken down entirely at this time.