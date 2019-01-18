Christie Brinkley Looks Ageless In White Tasseled Mini Dress Two Weeks Before Her 65th Birthday

The sexagenarian supermodel stuns with her latest leggy look.

Christie Brinkley is just weeks away from official senior citizen status, but you’d never know it by looking at her. The iconic Sports Illustrated supermodel, who turns 65 years old on Feb. 2, proved once again she is absolutely ageless when she attended a recent screening and panel discussion for her Lifetime reality show American Beauty Star.

The Daily Mail posted photos of Brinkley’s arrival at the New York City event to promote the hit reality show. Christie, the world’s original supermodel, stunned in a long-sleeve white mini dress with tassels along the cuffs and hem. Brinkley’s toned legs were on full display with the shortie ensemble, and she had a white fur coat draped over her shoulders for a full-on glam look.

Brinkley later took to Instagram to clarify her coat choice, writing, “My coat is wild free-roaming Chinese POLYESTER! And it’s the softest thing ever why would anyone wear fur? #crueltyfree.”

The new photos of Christie’s leggy look come just one week after she posed in a black bikini and revealed some of her secrets for staying so youthful, as previously shared by the Inquisitr.

Brinkley has been upfront about her past use of fillers. The ’70s/’80s supermodel told People she has used lasers and fillers to combat the effects of a lifetime of sun exposure and to keep her face full and youthful but said she draws the line at Botox.

Christie Brinkley’s red-hot mini dress look comes as she looks ahead to her milestone 65th birthday. But don’t expect the superstar model to change her style game just because she celebrates another birthday. In December, Brinkley wore thigh-high boots to the Footwear News Achievement Awards and told Variety she will not be defined by a number.

“I think women my age cannot allow the numbers to define them. We need to constantly redefine the number. So having an opportunity like tonight to wear knee-high boots and short shorts is wonderful. You know what, I am not going to allow anyone to tell me what to do.”

When she turned 60 in 2014, Christie Brinkley celebrated her birthday with a photo shoot and interview for People magazine, posing in a bright blue bathing suit for a cover shoot from the celebrity magazine. At the time, Brinkley revealed she was even looking forward to the often dreaded birthday, telling People, “I feel on top of my game.”

Five years later, the mom of three is still on top as she looks half her age.