‘Fifty Shades Of Grey’ And Michelle Obama Have This In Common Per ‘Harper’s Bazaar’

The book Fifty Shades of Grey and Michelle Obama have this surprising thing in common, according to a new story published by Harper’s Bazaar.

According to the publication, Michelle Obama’s memoir has remained Amazon’s best-selling book for 47 days, the longest a book has remained at number one since Fifty Shades of Grey debuted in 2012.

Fifty Shades of Grey has topped best-seller lists around the world, selling over 125 million copies worldwide by June 2015. It has been translated into 52 languages and set a record in the United Kingdom as the fastest-selling paperback of all time.

Becoming was released on November 13, 2018, and reached number one before its publication date and stayed there for nearly nine weeks. CNN reported the title also ranked No. 1 on the New York Times‘ non-fiction best-seller list for eight consecutive weeks.

JK Rowling’s Harry Potter, TheDaVinci Code, A New Earth: Awakening to Your Life’s Purpose, and Fifty Shades of Grey are other titles which have also held long positions on the NYT Best-Seller List.

Fifty Shades of Grey traces the deepening relationship between a college graduate, Anastasia Steele, and a young business magnate, Christian Grey. The book is noted for its scenes of explicit erotica including scenes bondage and sadomasochism.

The Fifty Shades trilogy was developed from a Twilight fan fiction series originally titled Master of the Universe by E.L. James and published episodically on fan-fiction websites under the pen name “Snowqueen’s Icedragon” reported GalleyCat. The piece featured characters named after Stephenie Meyer’s characters in Twilight, Edward Cullen and Bella Swan. After comments concerning the sexual nature of the material, James removed the story from the fan-fiction websites and published it on her own website.

She later rewrote Master of the Universe as an original piece, with the principal characters renamed Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele and removed it from her website before publication cited GalleyCat.

On the other hand, Becoming details the former First Lady’s journey from Chicago’s South Side to the White House, as well as revealing with candor her personal and professional struggles to maintain her own professional life and perspective outside of her husband’s shadow.

According to Harper’s Bazaar, Becoming sold 1.4 million copies in its first week alone.

The publishing house reportedly also has a deal to publish Barack Obama’s presidential memoir, although a date has not yet been announced. The couple’s combined book deal is thought to be worth $65 million reported Bazaar.

As of its January 2019 list, Becoming remains at the top of the The New York Times Bestseller List.