Catherine Zeta-Jones Shares Rare Modeling Photo Of Gorgeous 15-Year-Old Daughter Carys

Talk about some good genes!

Last night, Catherine Zeta-Jones gave fans a little glimpse of what appears to be an impromptu photoshoot with her daughter, Carys Douglas. In the caption of the photo posted for the actress’ 2 million plus Instagram followers, Zeta-Jones jokes with fans that her kids call her the “mamarrazi” when she whips out her camera and starts taking photos of them.

The photo itself shows Catherine’s 15-year-old daughter following in her mother’s footsteps and striking a pose for the camera. The high-schooler leans back against a vintage red Volkswagen Beetle and shows off her long stems in a tight black dress. The brown-haired beauty runs her hands through her long locks while matching with the Volkswagen’s vibrant color in a red polka-dotted headband.

To complete her look, Carys keeps it casual in a pair of white sneakers. Catherine did not reveal where the photo was snapped but it definitely looks as though it could be a magazine spread. Fans of the Oscar winner have already taken a great liking to the photo, giving it over 16,000 likes in addition to 170 plus comments. Some fans chimed in on Catherine’s photography and “mamarrazi” while others couldn’t get over how much Carys has grown up.

“Beautiful girl perfect look!!! Like mother like daughter,” one follower commented.

“Your daughter looks so much like you.”

“Volkswagen needs this shot!!!! The beetle would become hottest car,” another chimed in.

As fans of Zeta-Jones know, the actress shares two children with her husband, Michael Douglas. Carys is the couple’s youngest child and they also have a 19-year-old son, Dylan Douglas, who just started attending the prestigious Brown University this year. The Inquisitr recently shared that Carys spoke in an interview about the pressures of growing up in such a well-known family of actors. In addition to her mother Catherine and her father Michael, Carys is the granddaughter of the legendary Kirk Douglas. It’s definitely not a bad family to be born into, but Douglas claims that sometimes being part of such a well-known family has its drawbacks.

“When I was younger I didn’t like the idea of having his name attached, this kind of ‘Douglas Dynasty’ stuff,” she told the publication. “I think what bothers me the most is that people think I don’t work hard for it, that I don’t need to work hard for it. That anything I do gets handed to me. When, honestly, I feel like it’s the opposite. I feel I need to constantly prove myself to people – that I am not just my parents’ daughter.”

Carys says that she dreams of going to an Ivy league school or possibly becoming a doctor, but at the end of the day, her real passion is for acting. For now, she says she’s going to take things slow and finish high school.