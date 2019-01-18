‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Friday: Victor Stuns Nikki!

The Young and the Restless recap for Friday, January 18 reveal that Nikki is surprised by her intruder’s identity. Plus, Lola frustrates Kyle, Billy catches Victoria and Cane, and Devon judges his brother-in-law.

After Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) shot her gun, Victor (Eric Braeden) emerged and laughed at her poor shooting skills. Relieved she did not accidentally kill her husband, Nikki wanted to know how Victor got out of jail. The Mustache explained that Michael (Christian LeBlanc) got his bail hearing moved up, and he’s out on house arrest — complete with an ankle monitor.

Nikki admitted she told Nick (Joshua Morrow) the truth about what she did to J.T., and Victor’s main concern was how to protect his wife from prosecution and possibly prison time. Later, after convincing Mariah (Camryn Grimes) not to report on Victor on GC Buzz anymore, Nick showed up, and he was happy to see Victor back home with Nikki. Victor took Nick aside and told him that he cannot leave The Ranch and asked Nick to help him, and Nick agreed.

At Victoria’s Billy (Jason Thompson) walked in on Cane (Amelia Heinle) kissing, and demanded to know what was happening. Billy felt Cane took advantage of Victoria, but she admitted that the kiss was mutual and it had happened before. Cane left, and Billy and Victoria argued over Phyllis (Gina Tognoni). Billy didn’t want Victoria to let Phyllis come between them, but Victoria felt Billy picked her second. Eventually, Victoria asked Billy to leave, and later Victoria went to Nikki’s and confessed she has no idea what she wants.

Meanwhile, distraught, Cane went to Devon (Bryton James) and asked to use the jet to visit Lily (Christel Khalil). However, when Cane told Devon what he did, Devon flipped out and refused to let Cane lay this on Lily while she struggled with prison life. Cane’s actions disgusted Devon, and he told Cane to go home and figure out how to deal with his poor behavior on his own.

In the meantime, Billy found a way to get to the prison, and he showed up to visit Lily. Inquisitr‘s Y&R spoilers reveal he’ll tell her the details himself.

Finally, Lola (Sasha Calle) left Kyle (Michael Mealor) frustrated after their fun date at the Abbott mansion. He spent the evening showing Lola all the stars, and then he showed her the star he bought for them named “Kola” after them. The best news? It only cost $19.95 which Lola thought was perfect. They celebrated with hot cocoa instead of taking their relationship to the next level.