Winter Storms Sweep Across The US Canceling Hundreds Of Flights

If you’re planning on catching a flight today, you may want to check on the status of your flight before you head out to the airport. As reported by CNN, a slew of winter storms has swept across the United States, bringing heavy snow and ice to the northeast, with torrential rain making its way down south.

If you’re reading this article, there’s a less-than-minuscule chance that you will be affected by the inclement weather. As CNN notes, approximately 100 million people live in an area that is subject to a storm watch or warning.

As one might imagine, the incoming flurry of winter storms — no pun intended — is having a significant impact on flights and travel plans.

At the time of writing, Flight Aware is reporting that 402 flights within, into, or out of the United States are suffering from delays. Things are looking equally grim for cancellations, with over 160 US-related flights canceled.

Even if your travel plans don’t involve flying, you may still want to keep apprised of local weather conditions. As reported by Bloomberg, Amtrak is altering its service plans throughout the Midwest and Northeast as a result of the incoming winter storms, which could have a significant impact on railways and train schedules.

Roughly 100 million people are under some form of a winter storm watch, warning or advisory across the United States. https://t.co/U1KDskSJEj — WQAD (@wqad) January 18, 2019

Specifically, The Capitol Limited, which travels between Chicago and Washington, and the Lake Shore Limited, which runs along the Chicago-New York corridor, will be canceled on Saturday.

As to what’s causing the inclement weather, it seems as if a flash freeze is to blame. Here’s a quick breakdown of what to expect:

For those living in major cities along the East Coast, you’ll likely be subjected to light snow throughout Friday. Thankfully, the storm will be moving through this area at a rather brisk pace, which should keep snowfall relatively light.

The Midwest, which was subjected to the brunt of a storm last week, will see less snowfall this weekend, despite a second storm entering the area. Missouri will see some light snowfall, though wind speeds could reach as high as 35 miles per hour.

The National Weather Service also reported on the matter, reporting that a “major winter storm system will bring a variety of impacts to the Central, Southern, and Eastern U.S. through the weekend.”

“An impactful winter storm will track from the Plains to New England through Sunday, with bitter cold behind it. Heavy snow is likely from the Corn Belt to interior Northeast, with significant ice accumulations in the Ohio Valley and New England. Farther south, heavy rain could lead to flooding in the Tennessee Valley on Saturday, with isolated severe thunderstorms in the lower Mississippi Valley,” the National Weather Service warns.