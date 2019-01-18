Prince Charles ‘Worried’ About Dad Prince Phillip Driving Before Car Crash, Per ‘Express’

A new report by Express details that Prince Charles was “worried ” about his father Prince Phillip’s ability to drive years before The Duke of Edinburgh crashed his car on January 17.

The Duke was behind the wheel when he was involved in a crash with a Kia carrying two women and a baby near his Sandringham Estate in Norfolk on Thursday reported Express.

Prince Philip’s Land Rover overturned during the collision as the 97-year-old pulled was behind the wheel.

Express reported that his son, Prince Charles, spoke about his fears over Philip continuing to drive despite his age nearly five years ago, relaying his concerns to Ivor Thomas, a former Corporal in the Royal Engineers, in June 2014.

Thomas’s son allegedly told Charles that his father, who was in a wheelchair, still insisted on driving his car.

Charles replied, alleged Express, “So does my father. I’m always worried.”

The 97-year-old regularly drives himself around, preferring to take the wheel rather than use a driver. Back in 2016, the Duke drove the Queen, Barack Obama and his wife Michelle when the then-US President visited Britain, reported Express.

Prince Phillip’s accident, which could have been fatal, brings up the debate of how old is too old to be behind the wheel?

PICTURED: Prince Philip's Land Rover he was driving on its side in a crumpled heap https://t.co/Vm5oay0vP8 pic.twitter.com/WD6zwFlo3F — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) January 17, 2019

Express spoke to Edmund King, AA president, who reportedly stated, “Young, predominantly male, drivers are much more likely to crash within six months of passing their test than older drivers within six months of hanging up their keys.

“Older drivers often self-restrict their driving by not driving at night and only driving on familiar roads. The decision to hang up your keys is a tough one but should be based on personal advice from your General Practitioner and family, rather than being based on some arbitrary age,” he concluded.

That was quick! Prince Philip gets new Land Rover delivered less than 24 hours after car crash https://t.co/5swphhPENO — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) January 18, 2019

The crash involved the Duke’s royal protection officer who was traveling with him, a second driver a female passenger, and an infant.

As previously reported by Inquisitr, the other driver and passenger required hospital treatment. Thankfully, the baby escaped unharmed.

A spokesman for the Norfolk Police stated to Express in a statement, “The male driver of the Land Rover was uninjured. “The female driver of the Kia suffered cuts while the female passenger sustained an arm injury, both requiring hospital treatment. “We can confirm both casualties have been treated at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn and have since been discharged.”

The Duke had a new Land Rover, identical to the one he was driving that was badly damaged, delivered to the royal family’s Sandringham estate, posted The Daily Mail on Twitter.

The 97-year-old Duke retired from public duties in 2017.