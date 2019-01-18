Victoria’s Secret Model Alessandra Ambrosio Poses In The Ocean In A Frilly Bikini In The Rain

Alessandra is taking a dip in the ocean in the rain.

Alessandra Ambrosio is showing off some skin while posing in the ocean in a frilly bikini. The star – who’s been one of Victoria’s Secret’s most recognizable models for the past several years – shared a new photo of herself looking happy and healthy on her Instagram account this week as she took a dip in the water in the rain.

The stunning new snap showed Alessandra posing with her arms up in the air as she smiled from ear to ear with her eyes closed. The star had her long brunette hair up in a ponytail and flowing down her back as she played around while showing off her toned middle, revealing in the caption that she was still having a whole lot of fun in her swimwear despite the bad weather.

“Just because it’s grey doesn’t mean it’s a bad day!!!” Ambrosio captioned the black-and-white snap she shared with her 9.8 million followers on January 17, adding a mermaid emoji and a sparkle emoji to the fun bikini post.

Fans were also quick to share their own positive messages in the comments section, praising Alessandra not only for showing off her amazing bikini body but also for spreading a little positivity on social media.

“No is just a grey day that we are blessed to be a part of,” one fan responded to the model’s positive Instagram caption. Another shared a similar sentiment, writing on the social media site, “All about perspective! Great way to look at it.”

A third tweeted after seeing Alessandra flashing her toned middle in her two-piece as she splashed around in the rain, “It couldn’t be a bad day with this beauty in it!”

The star’s latest bikini snap comes just days after she most recently gave fans a look at her amazing body in her swimwear on the social media site while playing around in the sun with her son.

Ambrosio posted two adorable snaps of their mother/son time on Instagram as she sported a red bikini while posing in between two giant rocks after heading home to her home country of Brazil shortly after the Inquisitr shared a snap of her in a sultry black-and-white bikini.

Tagging their location as Praia do Tinguá, Ambrosio – who hails from Erechim, Rio Grande do Sul in Brazil – captioned the cute family time photo by writing, “Wild life… Nature is our favorite playground!!!”

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Alessandra is mom to 10-year-old Anja and 6-year-old Noah with former fiancé Jamie Mazur.

The star is now loved up with her model boyfriend Nicolo Oddi, as Entertainment Tonight reported last year that the couple has been showing off a little PDA after confirming their romance just a few months after she and Jamie confirmed their split after 10 years together last year.